Winston Churchill Stanley, born Nov. 7, 1938, formerly of Mount Desert, passed away Nov. 20, 2022, at home in Lake Wales, Fla., where he resided with his youngest daughter and granddaughter.
My dad grew up in Mount Desert and was well known and respected in the community as the owner/operator of Stanley Construction, his bright orange trucks reflecting his always-positive attitude. He had purchased the business in 1974, a year after a motorcycle accident left him an amputee and prohibited his former vocation as a cook. He worked for more than 30 years before he retired in his 70s.
Dad asked to come to Florida with me in June 2021. He would tell everyone he met that he was on his first-ever vacation. He enjoyed sitting outside listening to the fountain and the mockingbirds while working on his tan. We spent many days at the lake where he sat in a chair in the water, laughing at the fishes swimming around his toes and enjoying a picnic lunch. He enjoyed live music while sipping Moscato and never passed up dessert, his favorites being coffee ice cream, pumpkin pie and devil dogs. My dad always used to say, “You gotta have a few laughs along the way.” And laugh we did.
Years of physical labor left his body tired, but he had a smile on his face every morning and would say, “Life isn’t supposed to be all roses.” Not one time in my life did I ever hear him complain. Dad’s mobility was very limited, but he otherwise had no major health issues, so his rapid decline was unexpected. God honored him and just took him home.
Per Dad’s request, there will be no service; he considered such as foolishness. So, I invite everyone to honor him by grabbing an ice-cold ginger ale and a devil dog and toast to Winston; this world is a better place for having had him in it.
I would like to thank John Savage, Dad’s best friend and trusted confidant; he spoke so highly of you. Also, Dad’s nephew, Foye, for being part of his life until the very end. My dad loved you and admired you; he asked about “the minister” almost daily. I thank you for the genuine love and respect you gave him. And his granddaughter, Delaney. The sacrifices you made by putting your life on hold, to help me and honor your granddad, surpasses selflessness. Your Grampy adored you. You were his Daney, and he considered you to be “quite a girl.” Thank you for filling his last days with so much laughter.
I was blessed to have spent my dad’s last years and his final days with him; I am honored to be his namesake as Susan Wynne. Until I see you again my Papa…
