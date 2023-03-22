Southwest Harbor
Willard F. Colson, 100, went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2023, at his home in Southwest Harbor. Willard was born Jan 20, 1923, in Milbridge, the son of Oscar W. and Venia B. (Farnsworth) Colson.
Southwest Harbor
Willard F. Colson, 100, went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2023, at his home in Southwest Harbor. Willard was born Jan 20, 1923, in Milbridge, the son of Oscar W. and Venia B. (Farnsworth) Colson.
He grew up in Mogador and moved to Dyers Bay, where he graduated valedictorian. He enjoyed playing baseball and was a very good pitcher and third baseman. After high school he and his best friend Everard Fish would go to Arizona and work in the winter months. In 1943, he started working for Stinson Canning. In 1949, he served in the Army until 1950, where he did his tour in Hawaii. Other than one interruption, where the company was shut down for the winter, where he worked for Southwest Boat Corp., he devoted 46 years as plant manager and VP of operations at Stinson Canning Co. He enjoyed the countless people he worked with and made so many longtime friends who continued to contact him for the rest of his life.
In 1950, he married Marion Fickett. They lived in Dyers Bay and Willard worked in Prospect Harbor. In 1954, they moved to Southwest Harbor, where they spent 58 of their 62 years together and raised three children. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed his hunting trips out west with Charlie Stinson and a week in November at the Stinson hunting camp on Goodwin Siding. He had many interests: he was a member of the Pleiades Masonic Lodge, No. 173 A.F. & A.M. of Milbridge; enjoyed reading, where he was on the board of trustees for the Southwest Harbor Public Library, painting, bowling, motorcycling and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He especially enjoyed going to Spring River Lake to his camp that he, his father and Warren Workman built in 1960. He had a special group of friends that would come to his house on Monday mornings for breakfast. Willard was presented with the Boston Cane on March 15, 2022.
Surviving are his two sons Peter and wife, Cindy, of Southwest Harbor and son Lee of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a daughter, Sarah Dempster, and husband, Clifford, of Oxford, N.H.; three grandsons, William of Winter Harbor, Lucas of Oxford, N.H., and Wyatt of California; three granddaughters, Jessica Richardson and husband, Chris, of Lamoine, Julia of St. Paul, Minn., and Molly of California.; and a cousin, Kevin Dunning, of Milbridge. He was predeceased by his parents and his devoted wife of 62 years, Marion, and his cousin, Phyllis Dunning.
A private graveside service will be held at the Steuben Cemetery, Steuben. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Southwest Harbor Public Library, P.O. Box 157, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679.
Arrangements in care of Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.