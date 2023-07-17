On the morning of July 14, Warren Perry Mead passed away at the age of 74, with his wife Mary Anne at his side.
Warren was born on March 28, 1949, in Boston, to Jeremiah and Dorothea (Perry) Mead. He grew up in Waban, Mass., and spent his summers at his family’s home in Southwest Harbor. He attended Bridgeton Academy and went on to the School of American Craftsmen at Rochester Institute of Technology. From his early teens, Warren was a passionate and talented golfer, committed to honing his game throughout his life. He was also an accomplished musician, playing the clarinet and flute at restaurants and weddings.
In 1971, he started his life on the island of Martha’s Vineyard where he developed his talents as a master of cedar shingling. He soon became known as the “King of Shing, the Sheikh of Shakes, and the Shingler to the Stars.” For the next 40 years, he lived on the Vineyard where he was much loved and admired by all who knew him. In 2004, Warren reencountered an old acquaintance. In March of 2005, Warren and Mary Anne Hinckley were married. In 2010, they moved to Maine. Over the next few years, Warren built Mary Anne a remarkable house in Southwest Harbor, where they welcomed a wide circle of friends and family.
Warren is survived by his loving wife Mary Anne; her children, Ben, Erin and Michael; grandchildren Chamberlin, Michael and Ezra; and siblings Jeremiah, Sarah and Andrew.
There will be no services at this time. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 437, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert.