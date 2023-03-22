Gainesville, Fla.
Virginia Liddie Heffner passed away on Wednesday, March 8, in Gainesville, Fla., after spending 10 days in hospice care at her daughter’s home. Her daughters, Janet and Ellen, were with her.
Virginia Lois was born in Newark, N.J., to William and Dorothy Liddie on Feb. 14, 1932. She grew up in Bloomfield, N.J., and graduated from Bloomfield High School then trained as a medical assistant in New York City. Ginnie met the love of her life while at work in a doctor’s office. When Bob Heffner came in with an injury, he noticed Ginnie and he left a note on her windshield asking for a date. Ginnie married Robert Edwin Heffner on Aug. 27, 1952. They moved to Rome, N.Y., where Bob was stationed at Griffiss Air Force Base. After Bob’s discharge, they moved to Clifton, N.J., where they started their family. They eventually moved to Parma, Ohio, then to Lower Burrell, Pa., near Pittsburgh. In 1988, they retired to Hall Quarry on Mount Desert Island. Ginnie moved to the Village in Gainesville, Fla., in 2012.
Ginnie was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Bill and her husband, Bob. She leaves behind a loving family of children: Ken (Gail), Janet and Ellen (Steve); grandchildren: Andrew (Morgan), Daniel (Janelle) and Elisabeth (Zach); and great-grandchildren: Johanna, Ruben, Juniper and Levi. The Heffner family also hosted two international students through American Field Service — Mara Mori (Guido) and Bojana Joksimovic (John), who became like daughters to Ginnie and Bob.
She loved to travel and, at first reluctantly, took many family camping trips around the U.S. Once Ginnie and Bob visited Acadia National Park for the first time, they fell in love with the beauty of the island and camped there every summer until they built a house and retired there. After retirement, they took many trips to Europe, to Italy, England, Scotland, Switzerland, France, Austria, Hungary, the former Yugoslavia and the Czech Republic. She kept detailed journals of their travels.
Ginnie was active in church as an elder, deacon, choir member, and officer in Women’s Association. Together with Bob, they led two small groups at Grace Church in Lower Burrell for many years. She was a volunteer for hospice in Pittsburgh and later on Mount Desert Island. She also volunteered answering phones at Contact Pittsburgh, a 24-hour help line, and delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. Ginnie was a member of PEO, an international women’s philanthropic organization and joined chapters in Lower Burrell, Mount Desert Island and Gainesville.
Music and the theatre were very important to Ginnie. Her home was always full of music, especially Broadway musicals and classical music. She and Bob had season tickets to the Pittsburgh Pops and Pittsburgh Public Theatre but also loved to attend any local productions. They served on the board of the Arcady Music Festival in Maine and enjoyed hosting international musicians in their home every summer.
Ginnie loved to read and belonged to book clubs wherever she lived. She also loved to “walk and talk” with various walking buddies over the years. She especially enjoyed the hiking club on MDI. Family and friends enjoyed her gift for hospitality for the holidays or any time, for lunches, dinners, coffees, or cookouts. She started a tradition of progressive dinners with friends in Lower Burrell and on MDI.
Ginnie made many lasting friendships everywhere she lived that enriched her life. She preferred talking to writing, so she spent many hours on the phone catching up with friends around the country. Ginnie had a great gift for friendship.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, Fla. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Haven Hospice (https://beyourhaven.org/donate) or your local hospice.