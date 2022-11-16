Bar Harbor
Virginia “Ginny” LeHardy Bell Libhart passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2022, at MDI Hospital. Ginny was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Rochester, N.Y., eldest daughter of Stanley L. and Virginia (LeHardy) Bell.
Ginny was raised in Irondequoit and spent summers at the family cottage on Lake Ontario, where she enjoyed hours of sailing and where her father fostered in her a love for gardening. She was a graduate of Charlotte High School in Rochester and Wheelock College in Boston. She stayed in touch with her many college friends and enjoyed their reunions together. She was a prolific reader and a lifelong learner, taking Senior College classes in her later years with her friends at Birch Bay Retirement Village.
Ginny met her future husband, Wayne Libhart, at a Harvard/Wheelock college “mixer.” They were married Feb. 3, 1951, the day after he was commissioned into the U.S. Navy. Ginny followed Wayne in his Navy travels, having their first child in Hawaii. After completing naval duties, he enrolled at Harvard Law School. While in Boston they welcomed their second child. In 1957, they moved to Wayne’s hometown of Brewer to start his law practice and Ginny’s teaching career.
They soon had their third child and Ginny retired from teaching. Ginny adapted quickly to her new full-time job as homemaker. She relished the challenge of Wayne’s demanding schedule and the growing list of family activities. She was very active in the Brewer community, especially with the Girl Scouts. She somehow still found time for tennis, her bridge group and for hosting parties, but, above all, her devotion to her family was always of greatest importance.
Ginny and Wayne renovated their cottage in Seal Cove (on MDI) in 1976 and moved there year-round once the kids were all off to college. Ginny volunteered in the school and town libraries and was very active in the Tremont Historical Society. She loved history and genealogy. She authored several novels and her memoir.
Ginny and Wayne loved to travel with family and friends. Their travels included the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean. Later in life she was able to reconnect with U.S. and Belgian relatives. She was thrilled to attend family reunions on both sides of the Atlantic. Ginny loved the warm weather at their home in Naples, Fla., during the winter months. She and Wayne explored and stayed active, especially when family was visiting.
After Wayne’s passing in 2009, Ginny moved to Birch Bay in order to live as independently as possible. She enjoyed numerous activities for many years with the special friends she made there.
Ginny is survived by a son, W. Peter Libhart Jr., and wife, Mary, of Bangor, daughters Karen Jo Young and husband, Joseph, of Corea and Kimberly Kramp and husband, Robert, of Seal Cove, a sister, Joanne Davis, of Tremont, seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Young and fiancé Sarah Brasslett of Bangor, Andrew Young and wife, Chelsea, of Plant City, Fla., Ebony Kramp-Dowling and husband, Larry, of Ellsworth, Kalee Dumas and husband, Tyler, of North Grosvenordale, Conn., Michael Hamlin and partner Margarita Dufresne of Lincoln, N.H., Dana Libhart of Lompoc, Calif., and Jennifer Kramp and partner George Murray of Ellsworth, and four great-grandchildren, Calvin and Azalea Hamlin, Kylee Young and Acadia Dumas, and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. A graveside service will be scheduled for the summer of 2023. Contributions in Ginny’s memory may be made to Girl Scouts of Maine, 359 Perry Road Ste. B, Bangor, ME 04401, or Bass Harbor Memorial Library, P.O. Box 99, Bernard, ME 04612. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.