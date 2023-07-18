Tina Marie Jewett, 54, died unexpectedly on July 8, 2023, in her home she shared with her longtime partner Chris Boucar. She was born in Ellsworth on Dec. 30, 1968, daughter of Stanley Jewett and Veronica O’Donnell.
Tina was dedicated to her job in the kitchen at MDI Hospital. In her time there, many people, especially those working closely with her, became her second family. She was known for her kindness and going out of her way to make those around her smile by spending a few minutes with a patient who just needed to talk or preparing a coworker their favorite meal. She would have received her 20-year pin this year. Tina had a love of teddy bears and cheeseburgers, but her all-time favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping with her daughters and spending time with family in any way.
Tina is survived by her daughters, Shannon Lynk of Town Hill and Kayla Lynk of Trenton; granddaughters, Alivia Pomeroy, Nora, and Remi Smolley; sister, Ruthie Hamilton and husband Jim of Truman, Minn.; brother, Stanley O’Donnell and wife Michelle of Eastbrook; nieces, Dominique Torrey and Jasmine O’Donnell; and the father of her children, Peter Lynk of Trenton. She was predeceased by both her parents as well as her nephew, Joseph Torrey, and many friends, including her lifelong friend, Tayna Strout.
A service will be held on Friday, July 28, at 2 p.m. at the Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home in Somesville. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home at 1139 Main St., Mount Desert, ME 04660. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 495, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.