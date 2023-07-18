Obituaries

Tina Marie Jewett

Eastbrook

Tina Marie Jewett, 54, died unexpectedly on July 8, 2023, in her home she shared with her longtime partner Chris Boucar. She was born in Ellsworth on Dec. 30, 1968, daughter of Stanley Jewett and Veronica O’Donnell.

