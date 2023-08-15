Timothy Ralph Moran, 64, passed away unexpectedly while visiting Bar Harbor. He was born in Greenville on Aug. 23, 1958, to John II and Marilyn (Bryant) Moran.
The family moved to Islesford in 1960 and all the children attended Islesford Grammar School. Tim went to Mount Desert Island High School. After graduation, Tim married Lynn Hodgkin of Seal Cove where they resided for a few years and had one daughter, Rochelle (Rose). After a divorce, he moved back to Islesford and worked for Harvey Bunker in the carpentry business. Later years, Tim married Pauline (Polly) Saunders. She had John, Wendy, Sharon, and Tracy from a previous marriage. Tracy and Polly’s grandsons Bobby and Scooter seemed to adore Tim. He lived in Clearwater, Fla., and Bangor for a while.
He had many good qualities and was well liked by people who knew him. He was soft-spoken, kind, generous, funny, smart as a whiz. He was a hard worker, jack of all trades, an avid gardener, good cook and enjoyed feeding the birds. He had his share of trials and tribulations and was able to overcome many by the grace of God.
He is survived by his brother, John III, and sister, Jane Porter both of Bar Harbor, her twin sister, Joan Pickering of Northeast Harbor, and Ann Young and husband Mike of Otis; Tim’s daughter, Rochelle Rose Wehrifz of Seal Cove; nieces, Wendy Jo Porter of Bar Harbor; nephew, Jason Pickering and wife Lindsay Eysnogle of Islesford; step-nieces, Allison, Michelle, and Annie of Bangor; three great-nieces, Luciana, Marina Pickering, and Greenley Porter and Uncle Brad and Barbara Bryant of Flintville, Md., and Islesford, and many cousins. Predeceased by a niece Katrina Ruth Pickering.
A memorial service will be held announced at a later date.
For those who desire, contributions in Tim’s memory may be made to TCI Fire & Rescue Auxiliary, P.O. Box 56, Islesford, ME 04646.
Arrangements by Acadia Burial & Cremation Direct, P.O. Box 99, Mt. Desert, ME 04660. Condolences may be expressed at www.acadiacremation.com.