Sylvia was born Dec. 23, 1928, to Ellen (Eliot) and Richard C. Paine. She grew up in Brookline Mass., with her four siblings: Walter, Shelia, Richard and Eliot. She attended Park School (Mass.), Miss Porter’s School (Conn.), Camp Asquam (N.H.), Earlham College (Ind.) and Columbia Teachers College (N.Y.). She taught in primary schools until she married John Davidson Constable and focused on raising her family in Cambridge, Mass. Later she co-founded Serendipity Tours, a garden tour company, with her longstanding friend Anne Mazlish and assisted her husband leading tours for Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology. She was an avid gardener and adventurous traveler, a member of the Cambridge Garden Club and the Women’s Travel Club of Boston.
She summered on the Quietside of Mount Desert Island, which she called “Heaven on Earth.” Other favorite places included her farm in Sherborn, Mass., Paris and Vouvray, France. Her commitment to quiet, meaningful connection and open-minded listening, walking, picnics, handicrafts and being ever informed by reading two newspapers a day will always be remembered. She was an exceptionally loving and attentive mother and grandmother.
Sylvia is survived by her three daughters, Isabel, Mia and Clair; her sons-in-law Bruce and Mogador; grandchildren John, Sylvia, Sophie and Giles; brother Eliot, sisters-in-law Barbara, Lisa, Judy and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.