Susan Dreier, an artist and a longtime member of the organizational leadership of Shambhala Buddhism, passed away peacefully in her apartment on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Mass., on April 4, 2023, several years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. She was 75 years old.
Susan was born on Oct. 18, 1947, in Washington, D.C., to John C. and Louisa R. Dreier. After attending The Potomac School in McLean, Va., and then graduating from The Madeira School in Greenway, Va., she attended Radcliffe College, earning an A.B. in 1969. She later studied architecture at the Rhode Island School of Design as well as at the University of New Mexico, from which she received the title of Master of Architecture in 1973. In 1985, she obtained a master’s degree in private and public management from Yale.
During the 1970s, while living in Boulder, Colo., and working in a small design business, Susan met Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche and became active in the Shambhala branch of Tibetan Buddhism, in which she went on to hold a range of positions. She became a member of their Board of Directors in the ’90s and 2000s, worked as a senior advisor in the Office of the President of Shambhala International, served as a teacher and meditation instructor at Shambhala contemplative centers, and was a founding member of the Shambhala Trust, a group of independent donors sponsoring projects and programs in and outside of Shambhala.
During her 50s and 60s, Susan also spent much of her time on Mount Desert Island, where she became involved in a range of community and conservation initiatives, as well as becoming a supporter of College of the Atlantic.
Throughout her life, Susan kept lasting friendships, pursued myriad creative endeavors, cultivated community and sought out the solace of nature. An accomplished artist and a skilled writer, teacher, designer and storyteller, she was admired both for her keen mind and for her delightful sense of humor, which brought joy to those around her. Her many lifelong friends kept in touch with her until the time of her passing and have since shared many wonderful memories.
Susan is survived by her older brother, John Dreier, her sister-in-law, Olivia Dreier, three nephews, one niece, three grandnieces and one grandnephew. She was predeceased by her parents and younger brother, Alexander.
Her rather extraordinary family was the genesis of her ambition and abilities: her father an ambassador in Washington, D.C.; her mother an artist; her older brother a successful businessman with an innate comedic sensibility; her younger brother a talented actor, comedian and writer. All were inspired to develop and share their natural gifts. Without Susan’s, the world in which she lived will miss the remarkable light she provided.
A Buddhist service for her was held in the Boston Shambhala Center three days following her passing, according to Shambhala tradition.