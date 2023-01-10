Obituaries

Stephen (Steve) E. Coffin was born in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 15, 1940, to C. Kathleen (Robinson) Coffin and Dr. Ernest La Pierre Coffin. He died on Dec. 25, 2022, due to complications from a stroke.

He grew up in Northeast Harbor and attended Mount Desert High School in Northeast Harbor, where he met many lifelong friends, learned how to play the tuba, developed a love for literature and words and spent many happy hours hunting, fishing and cultivating a lifelong devotion to nature conservancy. He graduated from Bowdoin College in 1962, was a member of the Bowdoin Marching Band, and brother in the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) fraternity. Steve was delighted to attend his 55th college reunion in 2017. He loved his years at Bowdoin and maintained friendships with many of his fraternity brothers until his stroke in November 2021.

