Drew Lewis DaGraca, sadly, passed away on April 11, 2023, at the age of 28. He was born on Nov. 5, 1994, in Bar Harbor to John DaGraca and Stacy Lewis Martin.
He was a beloved first grandson on both sides to Papa and Bama Lewis and Junie and Joy DaGraca; the first-born child of Stacy, John and Crystal; big brother to his four younger siblings Sierra, Trey, Peyton and Lilah; husband to Alexandra and father of Xavier Lewis DaGraca.
Drew grew up in Southwest Harbor, surrounded by friends and family that he thought the world of. He was known for his infectious smile, contagious laugh and caring nature. As a 2013 graduate of MDI High School, he was known for his academic success and athletic abilities.
Staff Sgt. DaGraca was happy to help shape the lives of the nation’s sons and daughters. He enlisted in the United States Army in 2014. He was stationed in the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Camp Ederle, Italy, before transferring to Fort Bragg, N.C., in 2017. Afterward, he was deployed to Iraq, where he served in Operation Inherent Resolve. Throughout his Army career, SSG DaGraca served in multiple positions and additional duties, including rifleman, Alpha Team leader, Bravo Team leader, squad leader and Weapon Squad leader in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was ultimately assigned to 1-31 FABN, 434TH FA BDE as a drill sergeant in 2021. Drew’s dedication and service to his country were recognized with countless honors, awards, medals and decorations.
While serving in the military, he built a life with his wife, Alexandra, who he met under impossible odds in North Carolina. Together, they welcomed their son Xavier, who is his greatest accomplishment. Some of their favorite memories included lying by the pool, hiking, reading books together, going to Disney World and experiencing every one of Xavier’s milestone moments.
Drew’s legacy will live on through his selflessness, courage and eternal love for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
A service for Drew will be held on April 29 at 1 p.m. at Timberland Acres Campground in Trenton. Immediately following, we will hold a celebration of life.