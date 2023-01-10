Obituaries

Sebastian “Fella” John Moore Jr., 52, of Bar Harbor found peace on Jan. 6, 2023, when he passed at his home. He was born March 1, 1970, in Eastport, the son of Sebastian J. Moore Sr. and Christina (Francis) Georgantis.

Formal education didn’t really agree with Sebastian, so it was a long and winding road before he found his way to Washington County Community College and earned his associate degree, allowing him to become a journeyman electrician. He eventually moved to Mount Desert Island, where he was introduced to his future wife, Tennille Clemens. They were married on Nov. 11, 2011, and were blessed with a son in August of 2012.

