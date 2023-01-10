Sebastian “Fella” John Moore Jr., 52, of Bar Harbor found peace on Jan. 6, 2023, when he passed at his home. He was born March 1, 1970, in Eastport, the son of Sebastian J. Moore Sr. and Christina (Francis) Georgantis.
Formal education didn’t really agree with Sebastian, so it was a long and winding road before he found his way to Washington County Community College and earned his associate degree, allowing him to become a journeyman electrician. He eventually moved to Mount Desert Island, where he was introduced to his future wife, Tennille Clemens. They were married on Nov. 11, 2011, and were blessed with a son in August of 2012.
Growing up, Sebastian enjoyed playing Little League. They weren’t the most successful team, but they ate a lot of ice cream! Sebastian was always looking out for the elders in any community he lived in, whether catching pigs or delivering firewood. He found a love of the outdoors early in life, spending time working and playing in the woods. Sebastian found great joy sharing that love with his children, Sierra, Sebastian and Rankin. All three fondly remember hiking, canoeing, fishing, camping and going to camp with their dad. And no adventure or visit was complete without a trip to play some mini golf.
Sebastian is survived by his daughter, Sierra Moore of Pleasant Point; his son, Sebastian Moore III of Indian Township; his wife, Tennille (Clemens) Moore, and their son, Rankin Moore, of Bar Harbor; his mother, Christina Georgantis, and her husband, Robert, of Pleasant Point; his brothers, Percy Moore, Anthony Stanley and Jacob Stanley of Pleasant Point; mother-in-law Charlene Clemens and partner John Favour of Mount Desert Island; special uncle, Merlin Francis of Orono; special great-aunt Clara Polches of New Brunswick, Canada; many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, godchildren and very good friends Ernie Neptune, Roger Newell and Erik Barbere. Sebastian was predeceased by his father, Sebastian Moore Sr., an infant son, Sebastian Murphy, his maternal grandparents, Marion and David Francis, his paternal grandparents, Mary and Frederick Moore Sr., special aunt Mary Theresa Altvater and special uncle David (Gunzy) Francis.
Memorial services for Sebastian will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald 1139 Main St., Mount Desert.