Southwest Harbor and Wells
8/21/59-12/17/22
Sandy Gray, 63, passed away on Dec. 17, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Sandy was the daughter of Michael and Florence Yates. She was born on Aug. 21, 1959, in Massachusetts, where she lived until they moved to Southwest Harbor.
Sandy was an amazing friend, mother, and grandmother who touched many people’s lives. She raised her children in Southwest Harbor, and her home was always open to anyone. There were always extra kids in her house. If she wasn’t home, she was at the school as a substitute teacher or volunteering her time to help. She truly helped raise an island.
When Sandy was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, she split her time between Southwest Harbor and Wells. Sandy has played a huge part in many children’s lives in the Wells community. She has become “Grammy” to all who knew her in Wells, kids and adults alike. Sandy never missed a game, activity at the school or library, beach day, or a chance to be there for her children and grandchildren. Grammy’s treasure hunts and pranks were always a huge hit for all; she was a prankster!
Her children and grandchildren were her whole world.
Along with playing with her grandchildren, she enjoyed going on family vacations to Florida, being on the ocean, going to 3M Island for the day, beach combing, playing bingo with Belinda, going hiking and going to Maya and Tobey’s camp for her birthday. She was full of life and enjoyed every minute of it!
Anyone who gnomes (haha) Sandy knows that she was the perfect combination of comfort, kindness, love and fun. She made everyone she knew feel loved and could put a smile on anyone’s face. She would always put others in front of herself. She was selfless, amazingly strong, and courageously fought hard until the end of her life. We will forever be grateful for the memories she helped create for us and for so many others.
Sandy was predeceased by her father, Michael Yates, mother, Florance Yates, and the father of her children, Tyler Gray. Sandy is survived by daughter Heather Gray and grandson Nicholas; daughter Sasha Colbeth; son-in-law Brandon Colbeth; grandchildren Mason, Michael and Mia; daughter Maya Woodward; son-in-law Tobey Woodward; grandchildren Ellie, Zoey and Sadie; daughter Ariel Gray; best friend Belinda and Rusty Reed and so many, many more.
The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send any photos or memories you would like to share with her family to Sasha at scolbeth@icloud.com. We will be making a slide show to share at her celebration of life.