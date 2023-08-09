Obituaries

Sandra Holmes Modeen

Sandra Holmes Modeen

Otter Creek

Sandra Holmes Modeen, 86, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, after a period of declining health. She was born in Otter Creek on July 8, 1937, the first child of Bernard and Alice (Buzzell) Holmes. She attended elementary school in Otter Creek and graduated from Mount Desert High School in 1955.

