Sandra Holmes Modeen, 86, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, after a period of declining health. She was born in Otter Creek on July 8, 1937, the first child of Bernard and Alice (Buzzell) Holmes. She attended elementary school in Otter Creek and graduated from Mount Desert High School in 1955.
Sandra married William Modeen shortly after graduating and spent the next 25 years raising her two boys, Bill and Mike, much on her own working multiple jobs while receiving support from neighbors and family. Life wasn’t always easy, but she never lost her positive outlook, personal generosity, and her dry sense of humor.
Sandra is survived by her sons, William, his wife Pamela, and Michael Modeen. Grandchildren, twins Olivia and Coady; Max and his wife Christiana from Boise, Idaho. A sister Bernadette Moulton, and husband Paul of Georgia and her brother Terrance Holmes, his wife Wenke of New Hampshire. Nieces, Kelly of Georgia, Heidi, Katrine, and Britt all of New Hampshire. Sandra was predeceased by her parents, former husband William Modeen, brothers George and Douglas Holmes, a nephew Christopher Moulton, and a grandson Joshua McInvale.
The family would like to especially recognize the love and support of Sandra’s former daughter-in-law and nurse Melanie Clausen, and nurses Marlene Davis and Bette Mitchell who provided such wonderful care.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Otter Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Otter Creek Cemetery Association, 51 Otter Creek Drive, Otter Creek, ME 04660 or the Mount Desert Nurses Association, P.O. Box 397, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald Funeral Homes, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert. Condolences may be expressed online at www.jordanfernald.com.