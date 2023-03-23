Bernard
Rosemary W. Tilden died peacefully on March 22, 2023, at Total Care Solutions in Holden. Rose was born on May 27, 1933, in Ellsworth, the daughter of Barbara and Wilder Dolliver of Bass Harbor.
Rose graduated from Pemetic High School in Southwest Harbor. She then had a career as an office manager, starting in boatyards and then medical offices, until her retirement. She enjoyed being a working mother and took pride in her work. Rose loved her home in Bernard, where she spent 60-plus years raising her family, tending her gardens, making memories and lifelong friends. She was renowned for her flowering window boxes, gardens and the endless hours she spent caring for them. Rose loved the local community and supported local organizations, including being a board member of the Bass Harbor Memorial Library.
Rose is survived by daughters Garnet (Ronald) Johnson and Lynn (Craig) Leighton; grandchildren Emily Johnson, Erin Leighton (Peter LaFreniere), Katie (Stephen) Lagueux and Christopher Leighton (Emma Sanford); great-grandchildren Baylee and Jake Lagueux; brother Daniel (Hiromi) Dolliver; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Robert’s children, Julie Tilden, Andrea Tilden, Sarah Warner, and their families.
Besides her parents, Rose was predeceased by her first husband, Clifford Stillwell, second husband, Robert Tilden Sr., and sister, Dorothy Pettegrow.
Rose will be remembered and greatly missed by her daughters, family members, friends and caregivers. The family is grateful to Total Care Solutions in Holden for the loving care received when she was no longer able to be at home.
There will be no service, but you are encouraged to remember Rose by planting a flower and appreciating family and friends. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 437, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679.
