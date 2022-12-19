Bar Harbor
Rose Marie Spear, age 87, of Bar Harbor, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Birch Bay Retirement Village.
Rose was born May 6, 1935, to Walter and Gladys Coffaa in Sisseton, S.D. Raised on the family farm near New Effington, S.D., she was baptized and confirmed at Walla Lutheran Church. Her education started at country school Lien No. 6. She graduated from New Effington High School and attended South Dakota State University to study home economics. She left college for work in Minnesota, Michigan and Florida, where she met and married the love of her life, Oliver Spear, at her employer’s Fort Lauderdale home.
Rose raised her family of four children as she provided both on-shore and occasional onboard support to the Spear family’s fishing business. She enjoyed assisting Conners-Emerson School kitchen staff as needed. Rose created gorgeous crafts, tasty baked goods and other fundraising pursuits in support of her children’s school programs, extracurricular activities and community nonprofits, which included the YWCA, MDI Sheltered Workshop and the MDI Hospital Auxiliary.
Rose graciously hosted holidays, celebrations and gatherings for family, friends and unexpected guests. She loved to garden, play piano, read voraciously, cross-country skied, scuba dived, swam at Lakewood, danced at the Hayseeders’ Ball, spent time with friends and family at picnics on Bar Island, the Blue Hill Fair, the Fourth of July parades and fireworks at the town pier. She especially enjoyed boating excursions, horseback riding, Sunday drives and visiting friends and family during road trips across the U.S., Canada and travel into Mexico.
Rose is survived by her four children, Oliver Spear of Bar Harbor; Susan Wicks and husband, Charles, of Tucson, Ariz.; Janine Spear of Bangor; David Spear and wife, Ardette, of Bar Harbor; siblings, Viola Schultz of Lidgerwood, N.D.; Wayne Coffaa and wife, Ruth, of Dell Rapids, S.D.; Dale Ann Humphrey of New Effington, S.D.; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, 12 nieces, two nephews and her dear friend Bea Gray.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Spear Sr.; daughter-in-law Margaret Spear; brothers Donald “Tiny” Coffaa and Danny Coffaa; brothers-in-law Harold Schultz and Patrick Humphrey; several dear friends; and four beloved family dogs.
The family wishes to thank Beacon Hospice, Birch Bay Retirement Village and MDI Hospital for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to MDI Hospital Auxiliary, C/O MDI Hospital, P.O. Box 8, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.
Interment will be at Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.