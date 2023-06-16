Robert “Bob” R. Durost, 89, of Kittery, died June 11, 2023, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Bob, the eighth child of Rev. Morley and Alice (Leonard) Durost of Mars Hill, was born on May 3, 1934. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1953 and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Hartford, in 1958. He married his former wife, Genevieve Webber Stewart, in 1962 and worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a Draftsman and Fire Systems Engineer until he retired in 1989. He married his predeceased wife, Gail F. Connell in 1981.
A devoted husband and father, Bob enjoyed reading and studying God’s Word, gardening, cooking and spending time with his family. Bob was known by his friends and family for his sense of humor, positive outlook, love of cooking for family and friends, and his unwavering faith.
Bob is predeceased by his daughter Linda Durost Erpenbeck of Wells and his second wife, Gail Francis Durost of Kittery, his parents, brothers David, Donald and Richard Durost, and sisters Marjorie Gammon, Audrey Sweet and Barbara Farina. He is survived by his former wife, Genevieve Webber Steward, of Wells, his daughter, Autumn Durost Bridges, of Lebanon, his sons, Robert Durost, of Ocala, Fla., and Jonathan Durost, of Wells, and his stepsons, Matthew Connell, of Boston, Paul Connell, of Eliot, and his sister Margaret George of Peru as well as many cherished nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral service. Graveside services at Brookside Cemetery in Mount Desert (Somesville) will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in his memory to American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.
Arrangements in care of Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert, ME 04660. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.