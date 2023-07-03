Ellsworth
On June 21, 2023, Robert L. Carter, a kind, gentle and loving man who loved life, passed. He was born Sept. 6, 1930, the eldest son of John and Nettie Carter, and he loved every moment of his almost-93 years of life.
Ellsworth
On June 21, 2023, Robert L. Carter, a kind, gentle and loving man who loved life, passed. He was born Sept. 6, 1930, the eldest son of John and Nettie Carter, and he loved every moment of his almost-93 years of life.
Bob spent his youth at the foot of Town Hill, and after graduating from Bar Harbor High School in 1948 and making a name for himself as the star pitcher for the Seasiders, adventure called. Wanting to see the world, Bob joined the Navy where he found himself in the middle of the Korean Conflict. He spoke fondly of his sail around the world and was very proud of his military service.
The love of his life – his dear wife Lois – and a son were waiting back home and he returned to a life to raise their family at the top of Town Hill. Bob worked hard raising their five children, but he never missed opportunities to enjoy life. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge and later the Anah Temple Shriners. Bob loved music and dancing, and the Acadian Belles & Buoys square dancing group was a perfect outlet for his love. Bob and Lois made many lifelong friends and enjoyed their years dancing. Hunting and fishing with the Harding men was a favorite annual getaway, and he shot many a deer and caught many pounds of fish over the years.
Bob took up golf a little later and his skill was natural. At 62, Bob and Lois sold the Town Hill house and moved to Florida where Bob could play golf every day if he wanted to. They lived at Highpoint in Brooksville, Fla., for 26 years and enjoyed wonderful friends there, living as snowbirds and returning each summer to their camper in Maine. They returned permanently to Maine four years ago to be closer to family.
Bob Carter never had an enemy and seldom had a cross word for anyone. He was a very sensitive and deeply feeling man and was so very proud of his children, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren. He loved his family and was deeply devoted to his dear Lois, who he held on to until the very end.
Bob will be remembered by all those who knew and loved him by his smile, his twinkling blue eyes, his love of a good ballgame and a glass of Canadian whiskey on the rocks, his golf skill – straight down the middle – and his devotion to Lois and his family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois; his son Mike and family; daughter Cindy and family; son Jim and family; daughter Diane; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his eldest son, Steve, and his brother, Dick.
A celebration of his wonderful life will be held on July 10, 2023, at the Town Hill Fire House. A time of personal remembrance from 1:30-2 p.m. will be followed by an open house from 2-4. Gifts in his name may be made to the Town Hill Improvement Association.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.