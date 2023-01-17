Bob completed his watch, signed “the log,” and went home to his Lord and Savior on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Gardiner. He grew up on a small dairy farm in North Whitefield and attended a one-room school grade 2 through 7 at South Windsor before his family relocated to Gardiner. He graduated from Gardiner High School in 1949 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1952 and 1974.
He was first employed by Isthmian Steamship Corp. as a junior third assistant operating engineer on the SS Steel Traveler sailing to the Far East from New York City in 1953. He transferred to the U.S. Navy, serving on seven ships and at four shore commands. While assigned to COMNAVAIRLANT [Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic], in Norfolk, Va., as a marine project engineer, he converted nine black-oil-fueled attack aircraft carriers to distillate fuel. This conversion initiated the age-old requirement to clean boiler-fire sides every 600 hours. For this work he was recommended for the “Legion of Merit” medal. Cooler heads prevailed in Washington, D.C., and he was awarded another “Meritorious Commendation Medal.”
After completing naval service, Bob was employed by the state of Maine in the Bureau of Maine Emergency Management Agency for 17 years. While employed he attended night school and completed the educational requirements for an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Maine. After retirement, Bob and his wife moved to Bar Harbor.
He was predeceased by his parents, John A. Malaney and Josephine A. (Hodgdon) Malaney, his first wife Leah Fortier Malaney and his second wife Kathleen M. Malaney. He is survived by three stepdaughters — Annie Volmer and her husband, Dr. Josh Carpenter, of Vemont, Susan E. Volmer of Belfast and Dr. Stephanie G. Volmer of New Jersey — and three step-granddaughters — Abbey Volmer of Alaska, Lelia Volmer of Vermont and Julia N.O. Volmer of New Jersey.
Bob’s family will remember him for his generosity and humor, his steady temperament, his curiosity and adventuring spirit, his culinary skills and appreciation for good food and wine, his devotion to family, and his wonderful gift for storytelling.
At Bob's request there will be no visitation or funeral services. Burial services will be announced in the spring for family and friends. Interment will be at Ledgelawn Cemetery, Bar Harbor.
Those who desire may make contributions is Bob’s memory to the Mt. Desert
Island Hospital, Maine Maritime Academy or the Heartbeet Lifesharing.