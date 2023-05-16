 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Barry Fernald

  • Updated
Robert Barry Fernald

Robert Barry Fernald

Obituaries

Mount Desert

Robert Barry Fernald, 89, died on Friday, May 12, 2023, at an Ellsworth hospital. He was born March 25, 1934, in the village of Somesville in the town of Mount Desert, a son of John S. and G. Pauline (Crosby) Fernald.

Death notices week of May 11

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred