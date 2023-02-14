Seal Harbor
Richard Whitney Hamblen, 77, of Seal Harbor passed away Feb. 3, 2023, at EMMC. He was born Sept. 8, 1945, to Leslie Stanwood and Etheleen Beal Hamblen in Ellsworth.
Richard attended Bar Harbor High School as a Seasider where he played football and did track. He was well known as the class clown and graduated in 1963. He was married to his high school love, Barbara Keene Hamblen, for 54 years; they had one daughter, Jacqueline Janice (Hamblen) Ranco. He was a veteran and belonged to the 262nd engineering unit in Brewer as a sergeant from 1965 to 1986.
He had various jobs: Dick’s Texaco, Bar Harbor Ferry Terminal, Ledgelawn Cemetery, Coastal Moving and Storage (Mayflower) and delivered oil, to name a few. When younger, Richard taught Sunday school. He retired in November 2014.
Richard had several interests and hobbies throughout his life: snowmobiling, four wheeling, ice fishing, bowling, scratch-off lottery tickets and cooking. He was still cooking as though he were in the Army. He would stop at Parkadia every morning for the newspaper, coffee and gossip. That is where he met his good friend Chris Smart. He loved playing cribbage with his good friend Benny Liscomb. He found great joy and humor back in the day while playing softball with the Town Hill Terrors and the NEH Merchants. He always looked forward to going to his three grandsons’ activities and events. He loved his daily feedings and conversations with the birds and turkeys. Lastly, his happy place was “Camp Dickie” on Molasses Pond, where he enjoyed many things, including his snowmobile and four wheeler rides with a good friend, Raymond Weymouth.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara of Seal Harbor; and daughter, Jackie of Trenton; two brothers, David of Florida, and Paul of Town Hill; three grandsons, Christopher Michael Ranco of Greenville, Justin Tyler Ranco of Trenton and Adam “Richard” Ranco of Trenton; a great-granddaughter, Calliope May Ranco of Trenton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanwood and Etheleen Hamblen.
A celebration of life will be held March 18 at 2 p.m. at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Mount Desert Nursing Association at 12 Summit Road in Northeast Harbor, or another organization of your choice. Richard recently found joy in paying it forward so it would please him to have others do the same. Remember, we only are here for a short time, so cherish everyone and every second.
