Richard Michael Blaney, 79, died peacefully at home in Bar Harbor on July 18, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Dec. 31, 1943, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Richard and Elizabeth Lyle Blaney. Their family of three moved to Carmel Highlands, Calif., in 1946, and enjoyed summers in Bar Harbor. Richard, known as Michael by most, made Bar Harbor his full-time residence in 1972.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Connie Blaney of Bar Harbor; daughter Michele Wasson and husband Ben of Anchorage, Alaska; son David Blaney of Bar Harbor; daughter Daniele Wells and husband Tim of Marina, Calif.; and daughter Kara Kasunich and husband Nathan of Prunedale, Calif. He was the proud grandfather of Baylor, Walker, Libby, Hudson, Rose and Isabelle. He loved to watch them play, treasured their hugs and high fives, and had a lot more to teach them if his time had been longer.
Michael and Connie had a love for the ages. They adored each other. Michael’s other true loves were Ironbound Island and the Carmel Highlands. There is where you would find him, working diligently outdoors and raising a little heck when the work was done.
Michael began his career with Acadia National Park in 1962, retiring in 2009. While with the park, he worked as a lifeguard, a Law Enforcement Ranger and retired as a Land Resource Specialist monitoring conservation easements and park boundaries. His career, and his pastimes, were dedicated to the peaceful and responsible enjoyment of nature. He believed fiercely in proper land preservation and education. He was as capable and competent a man as there ever was, from captaining a boat to running a chainsaw. Michael taught his family and friends to respect and love the land and the sea, hold fast to tradition and value the wisdom that comes with age and experience. He loved to read books, play cribbage, take night hikes without flashlights and challenge his family at Trivial Pursuit.
In remembrance of Michael, hike a trail in Acadia, or wherever you are (take only pictures, leave only footprints!) and truly enjoy the beauty of the nature that surrounds you. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Maine Coast Heritage Trust or the Big Sur Land Trust.