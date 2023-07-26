Obituaries

Richard Michael Blaney

Richard Michael Blaney

Bar Harbor

Richard Michael Blaney, 79, died peacefully at home in Bar Harbor on July 18, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Dec. 31, 1943, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Richard and Elizabeth Lyle Blaney. Their family of three moved to Carmel Highlands, Calif., in 1946, and enjoyed summers in Bar Harbor. Richard, known as Michael by most, made Bar Harbor his full-time residence in 1972.

Recommended for you