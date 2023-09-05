Raymond Cowing Gray, 87, died Aug. 30, 2023, at MDI Hospital. He was born July 13, 1936, in Ellsworth, the son of Ernest A. and Adelein E. (Butler) Gray. Ray, along with his two brothers, was raised by their father and grew up between Mount Desert Island and Florida. They lived in Town Hill, Bar Harbor and several winters were spent with various aunts in Florida. Ray learned his incredible work ethic from a very young age.
Ray was in the Class of 1955 at Bar Harbor High School and was always so proud to talk about their winning basketball team. We called it one of his “claims to fame” along with never in his life having a headache.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Army for two years where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning to the states, he married his high school sweetheart, Nathalie Leach. They were married for over 65 years. He trained to be a barber and remained in the field for 62 years. Along the way, he became known as the famous “Razor Ray.” He was a talented barber, but most importantly he was a good friend and a constant smile in town for all those years. He cut four generations of mostly men’s hair. Once you were a customer, you were a friend for life.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife Nathalie; three daughters Lori Reed and husband Matt, all of Seal Harbor, Lisa Kearns and husband James of Franklin and Stacie Gray and partner Brandon Mitchell of Seal Harbor; also his pride and joy, his eight grandchildren, Mallory Willette and husband Jake, Whitney Linscott and partner Chris Kane, Dylan Linscott and partner Alyssa Dugal, Logan Norsen and partner Kayla Norwood, Haley Norsen Mitchell and husband Justin, Brooke Rounseville, Kiersten Rounseville and partner Luke Boyle and Maddison Griffin; great-grandchildren, Lydia and Dean Willette and Kamryn Shaw; a brother Chester Gray; many nieces and nephews, whom he thought of as his kids; special friends Whitey Griffin, John Linder and Bill Emery; with many others that are just too many to list.
Graveside services will be private at Seal Harbor Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held 2-4 p.m., Sept. 16, 2023, at the Seal Harbor Fire Station. Please bring your best Razor Ray stories to share!
