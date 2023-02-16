Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and loyal friend, Philip David Sanborn Sr. (Phil), 86, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023, at Health First – William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Fla., with his wife of nearly 52 years, Elizabeth Anne (Thatcher) Sanborn, by his side. Other immediate family members visited Phil frequently, especially after he suffered another stroke in October 2022. Phil had been hospitalized and remained in area rehabilitation facilities before arriving at William Childs Hospice House on Jan. 31, 2023.
A memorial service to celebrate Phil’s distinguished life will be held on May 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mt. Desert Street, Bar Harbor. Phil will be interred in the Sanborn family burial plot at Ledgelawn Cemetery in Bar Harbor.
Philip served in the United States Navy Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1962. Elizabeth was presented with an American flag pin and placard by the minister at William Childs Hospice House on Feb. 1, 2023, thanking Philip for his service.
Phil was born to James and Mazie (Simpson) Sanborn on Sept. 25, 1936, in Bar Harbor. Phil’s marriage to Elizabeth Anne Thatcher on April 17, 1971, resulted in a blessed, blended family of four children, Ann (Sanborn) Bellante (John Bray); Beth (Sanborn) Oliver (Jack); Philip (Flip) Sanborn Jr. (Kat Long); and Jerald (Jerry) Sanborn (Elizabeth Almeida-Sanborn).
Phil will be remembered as a dedicated spouse and father, a kindhearted, generous, hard-working, humorous, creative and loveable man. Everyone who met Phil immediately noticed his friendliness and sincerity, and he frequently offered assistance to others. He was genuine, humble, gracious, and never sought the limelight.
After graduating from Bar Harbor High School in 1955, Phil worked for Morang Robinson Auto Garage as a mechanic in Bar Harbor. He went on to become a bookkeeper and office manager at other garages on the island, eventually working for Brewer Electric on Mount Desert Island. In 1970, after taking a pottery class with his brother Nathan (Roy) Sanborn, they opened Bar Harbor Pottery, throwing and baking custom pottery. Their popular shop was at 29 Main St. in Bar Harbor, which became a favorite shopping stop for thousands of tourists arriving by cruise ships. For his 50th Bar Harbor High School reunion in 2005, Philip wrote a letter summarizing his past 50 years. Phil said after marrying Elizabeth (Liz/Squit) Thatcher in 1971, “my life changed as Liz encouraged me to do things I never thought possible.” For many years, Phil was a member of the MDI Lions Club, served as treasurer, eventually becoming president and “King Lion.” Phil became active in the Chamber of Commerce, serving as president for two consecutive terms. He was elected to the Bar Harbor Town Council and was chairman for the last year of his term. Phil also served as treasurer of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church. When he and Liz moved to Barefoot Bay, Fla., in 1984, they became members, deacons, and Phil was treasurer of the United Church of Sebastian UCC.
In Barefoot Bay, Phil and Liz both became licensed Realtors and went on to become brokers. Phil retired from real estate in 2021, having worked with Coldwell Banker Ed Schlitt Realty of Sebastian, Fla., and First Choice Realty of Micco, Fla.
Predeceasing Phil were his parents; his sister Beulah Sanborn; and brothers Richard Sanborn (Josie); James Sanborn (Hazel); Harry Sanborn; Nathan (Roy) Sanborn.
Phil is survived by his loving spouse Elizabeth Sanborn; his sister Helen Sanborn; his four children and their respective spouses; and three grandchildren, Joseph Bellante, Cody Sanborn (Kelly Papa) and Kayla Sanborn.
Phil had many friends throughout his life, first on Mount Desert Island, and then in Barefoot Bay, Fla. In lieu of flowers or other memorial gifts, the family requests that you consider a contribution in Phil’s honor to your local hospice facility. In the 15 hours that Phil was compassionately tended to at William Childs Hospice House, the family received such kind and comforting assistance during Phil’s transition.
Burial arrangements were made by Strunk Funeral Home of Sebastian, Fla., assisted by Jordan-Fernald Funeral Homes of Mount Desert Island.