Obituaries

Barefoot Bay, Fla.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and loyal friend, Philip David Sanborn Sr. (Phil), 86, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023, at Health First – William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Fla., with his wife of nearly 52 years, Elizabeth Anne (Thatcher) Sanborn, by his side. Other immediate family members visited Phil frequently, especially after he suffered another stroke in October 2022. Phil had been hospitalized and remained in area rehabilitation facilities before arriving at William Childs Hospice House on Jan. 31, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you