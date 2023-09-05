Peter David Chase died on Aug. 29, 2023, with his wife at his side after struggling with a long illness. He was born in Hyannis, Mass., on March 24, 1948, to David and Bertha Chase.
He spent his childhood on Cape Cod and enjoyed fishing, boating, golf and soccer. He graduated from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School in 1966. He then headed to the University of Maine at Orono and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in forestry in 1970. It was there that he met his wife Barb Harriman Chase, with whom he shared the next 52 years.
Shortly after marrying in 1971, they headed to the West Coast in search of “bigger trees,” as he used to put it. He worked for the USFS and private industry and then he finally began his own small logging business. Eventually they moved back to western Maine and welcomed Ryan into their lives in 1975 and Nathan in 1979. For many years, he ran Chase Logging Co. in Denmark, Maine. When the boys were older, the family bought acreage on Allen Mountain in Denmark, and the four of them built a 9-hole golf course, which they ran for several years.
During retirement, Pete and Barb relocated to Bar Harbor where he is best remembered driving around in his yellow 1948 convertible with Bailey the golden retriever riding shotgun. They brought smiles to many people for over 10 years.
Pete is survived by his wife Barb of Bar Harbor; his son Ryan and wife Dana of Brewster, Mass.; his son Nathan and finance Elisha of Denmark; his sister Pam of South Dennis, Mass.; brother Chris and wife Elaine of Worthington, Mass.; sister-in-law Janet Giles Murchison and husband Mark of Orrington; and his sister-in-law Sue Stairs and husband Dana of Rollinsford, N.H. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews with whom he loved to laugh.
The family will honor his wishes with a private celebration of life some time later in the fall. Contributions in Pete’s memory may be made to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.