Paul A. Jewett, 76, passed away Feb. 25, 2023, at his home with his wife and daughter at his side. He was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Bar Harbor, the pride and joy of Arthur and Madeline Jewett.
After graduating Bar Harbor High School, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a radio man, serving four years. After his honorable discharge, he met the love of his life, Priscilla Lavigne, and soon married.
Paul could not leave the military life behind, joining the Air Force Reserves and proudly serving as a MAINEiac for over 20 years. Paul was dedicated employee, working for the Bar Harbor Times as a pressman for many years before going to The Jackson Laboratory to start their in-house print shop, where he stayed until his retirement.
Paul is survived by his wife, Priscilla, of Northeast Harbor, Tucker and Oliver, his daughter Stephanie Roux and husband, Charlie, of Auburn, his granddaughter Abbey Newcomb and fiancé Konnor Petit and great-grandson Archer Petit of Lewiston and sister Ann Foss of Palymra.
Santa has left the building.
Graveside services for Paul will be held in the spring of 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Paul’s memory to the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 122, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 or Lurvey-Wright Post 103, P.O. Box 431, Seal Harbor, ME 04675.
Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald Funeral Homes, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert.