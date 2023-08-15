Patricia K. (Hibbard) Richard, age 76, passed away peacefully on Aug.10, 2023, at Westgate Manor in Bangor. She was born on Sept. 27, 1946, the daughter of Fred and Nellie (Dickey) Hibbard.
Patricia attended Mount Desert High School and loved raising her two daughters Betsy and Amy as well as gardening, sewing, and cooking. She sewed outfits for the girls reminiscent of the “Little House on the Prairie” series, including the bonnets. She worked at Hannaford (Don’s Shop ‘n Save) in Bar Harbor for many years and received both the employee of the year award for the local store and the state. She was an avid runner and won many road races including the world-famous Bar Harbor Half Marathon. She loved and adored her collie Tasha and her cat Midnight.
She is survived by her two daughters Betsy of Southwest Harbor and Amy of Bangor; three grandchildren, Ashley, Samuel, and Ethan; and great-granddaughter Ambrielle; sister Nancy and brother Fred; and special friend Bud Farley whom she loved to take walks with and spend time with. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, sisters Norma, Barbara and Freda, and brother Ronnie.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the loving care she received at Westgate Manor.
A private memorial service will be held at Brookside Cemetery in Mount Desert, (Somesville).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, ME Chapter, 383 US Rte. 1, Suite 2 C, Scarborough, ME 04074 or the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton, ME 04605.