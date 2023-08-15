Obituaries

Patricia K. (Hibbard) Richard

Bangor

Patricia K. (Hibbard) Richard, age 76, passed away peacefully on Aug.10, 2023, at Westgate Manor in Bangor. She was born on Sept. 27, 1946, the daughter of Fred and Nellie (Dickey) Hibbard.

