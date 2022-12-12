Mount Desert
Norris M. Reddish, 85, died Dec. 5, 2022, at MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor. He was born May 19, 1937, in Southwest Harbor, the son of Clarence N. and Agatha (Peckham) Reddish.
Norris was a graduate of Pemetic High School, Southwest Harbor, Class of 1955 and Maine Maritime Academy, Class of 1958. For most of his maritime career, he served as chief engineer aboard vessels working for Mobil Oil and Maersk Line. In the latter part of his career, he served on the Navy-chartered MV PFC William B. Baugh, which was part of the U.S. Military Sealift Command’s pre-positioning ships stationed in the Indian Ocean at Diego Garcia. The ship and crew provided direct support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm during the Persian Gulf War for the U.S. Marine Corps Expeditionary Brigade. Norris was awarded the Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal, which honors merchant seamen who serve on U.S. flag ships in direct support of operations involving American and allied military forces.
Norris retired so he could spend time with his wife, Elaine (Higgins) Reddish, whom he had married on July 31, 1960, and his family. They enjoyed their time together and went on many fun trips. They especially enjoyed going to Walt Disney World with family and their trips to Longboat Key, Fla.
Community service was a big part of his life. He was active in the local community including the Somesville Library Association, the Somesville Union Meeting House, UCC and attended St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, Bar Harbor in his later years. Norris also served on the Town of Mount Desert Warrant Committee.
Norris volunteered at the Somesville Fire Company for many years. He was a strong advocate of joining the four independent firehouses of Mount Desert into one combined municipal fire department. In 2001, Norris was one of many Somesville firefighters who transferred over to the newly formed Mount Desert Fire Department (MDFD) that we know today. Norris served as a fire captain and was the Officer-in-Charge of Station #3 (Somesville) until his retirement in 2014. During his 50 years of service to the town as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, Norris was a dedicated, devoted and valued member of the MDFD.
Norris was a member of the Mount Desert Lodge A.F. & A.M. No. 140 and Northeast Harbor Lodge A.F. & A.M. No. 208. He entered the Mount Desert Lodge in 1965 and was raised in 1966. In 2013, Norris served for the Northeast Harbor Lodge as historian, secretary and coordinator of the Widows Program. In 2015, he served as the librarian of the lodge. He became a 50-year member on Jan. 18, 2016, and spent a total of 56 years in devoted service to the Masons.
Norris was an avid reader and talented carpenter. He loved spending time in his fully equipped woodshop. There wasn’t a specialty tool that he didn’t possess and was extremely proud of his vast antique wood plane collection.
His family wants to thank all of his caregivers for their support and care of Norris over the past several years, especially Sara Somes, who was very devoted to the Reddish family.
Norris is survived by his daughter, Julianna R. Bennoch, and husband, John, of Mount Desert; son Ryan Reddish and wife, Sue, of Canton, Mass.; five grandchildren, Delaney Smith, Courtney and Ally Reddish, Colby and Crystal Bennoch; and stepsons William and Glen Sargent. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 43 years, Elaine, in 2004 and his second wife, Ann Sargent Reddish, who died in 2011; and stepdaughter Sueann Sargent, who died in 2021.
He will be especially missed by his beloved cats Cuppa, Max and Bali.
A celebration of life service will be planned for the spring of 2023, date TBD.
Contributions in Norris’s memory may be made to the Mount Desert Fire Department for firefighter training: MDFD, P.O. Box 248, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662.
Arrangements in care of Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.