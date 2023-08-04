Obituaries

Nora Brennan Kish

Nora Brennan Kish

Hudson, Fla.

Nora Theresa Brennan Kish, 96, passed away on Feb. 16, 2023, just four days shy of her 97th birthday. With her oldest son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law, Lynn, holding her hands, she slipped peacefully from their grasp into the open arms of God Almighty, and with Him she will rest forever more, reunited in Heaven with our father, Joseph Michael Kish.

Recommended for you