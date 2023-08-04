Nora Brennan Kish

Hudson, Fla.
Nora Theresa Brennan Kish, 96, passed away on Feb. 16, 2023, just four days shy of her 97th birthday. With her oldest son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law, Lynn, holding her hands, she slipped peacefully from their grasp into the open arms of God Almighty, and with Him she will rest forever more, reunited in Heaven with our father, Joseph Michael Kish.
On Feb. 24, following a viewing at Peabody Funeral Home in Derry, N.H., and a chapel service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., Nora was interred. In her arms were the ashes of Joseph, who served his country for 39 months in World War II as Tec-5, Co. C, 35th Engineering Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in North Africa, Italy, France, and Germany.
An independent resident of Derry, N.H., for the past 11 years, Nora moved to Vitality Living in Hudson, Fla., in December 2022, where she could receive better care in a comfortable, nurturing environment. But before she could enjoy much of the Florida sun, it came to be that her body had given all it could, as had Mom, who had given all she could to so many for so long.
Nora’s family was her whole world. She loved her husband of 54 years, she loved her two sons – her boys – their spouses, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. All she ever wanted was to be with family, and with simply that, she was content. She loved her friends; she had many and made more wherever she went, because she loved to talk and was always interested in the lives of others.
Mom was a lifelong, devoted, practicing Catholic. She prayed hard every day for everyone. She knew her overflowing, rubber-banded envelopes of prayers by heart, and each and every person she was praying for and why. Mom would sometimes ask, “who will pray for me when I’m gone?” We will, Mom. We all will. Every day for the rest of our days, with vigor and without shame. We love you and miss you.
If anyone on Earth had a direct line to God, it was Nora, a selfless soul. Winston Churchill once wrote, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give,” a quote that remained on her refrigerator to the day she died. In retirement, Nora and Joe devoted 11 years as Long-Term Care Ombudsmen at nursing homes and Senior Friends volunteers at hospitals in the Fort Worth, Texas, area.
Nora was born on Feb. 20, 1926, in Bronx, N.Y., to William and Margaret Brennan. She was the second of five children: Bill, the oldest; Nora; the twins, Tommy and Jimmy; and the youngest, Marguerite. Nora attended local grade schools before going to boarding school at the Academy of Mount St. Ursula in the Bronx, where she graduated in 1944.
Typical of many women of her day, Nora took her secretarial skills and went to work in the city, for an insurance company in Manhattan. At her office, she once met Babe Ruth and got his autograph. Over time it was lost but it made for a good story just the same. A larger figure than even the Great Bambino, on the feast of St. Joseph on March 19, 1950, she met Joseph Kish, the love of her life.
Nora and Joseph were married on Dec. 26, 1950, honeymooned at Split Rock Lodge in the Poconos, and began their life together in Rutherford, N.J. The couple’s first son, Kevin Paul, was born in 1952. Brian Joseph was born in 1956, but suddenly and tragically, died six months later of a previously undiagnosed and rare heart ailment. Son, Carey Michael Anthony, was born in 1959.
The family lived in Rutherford until 1969, and then moved to Pittsfield, Mass., in the Berkshires where we’d happily vacationed numerous times. When Dad’s job that predicated the move didn’t pan out, he and Mom took whatever jobs they could to make ends meet, a short order cook and factory worker respectively. The two years there, under often difficult circumstances, were ironically, perhaps the best of all.
On a bit of a lark, our parents bought an Orange Julius restaurant franchise in Bangor in 1971, and that’s where we went. Mom and Dad ran the place and employed their youngest son and their home-from-college son until it was no longer a viable concern. Dad then landed a high-level automotive industry consulting job, which took him all over the country, and in El Paso, Texas, he and Mom found a new home in 1979.
After 10 years in the “Sun City,” they harkened back to their spiritual roots and moved to St. Francis Village in Crowley, Texas, a lovely Franciscan Catholic community on the shores of Lake Benbrook just outside Fort Worth. “New Yorkers by birth, but Texans by choice,” Mom and Dad enjoyed their leisure time there, while also performing a wide variety of compassionate volunteerism, including years of caring for an elderly nun.
Seven years after Dad’s passing, at the behest of Kevin, Nora moved to Derry, N.H., to be closer to a growing family. Festive holidays, summer days at the backyard pool, children, shopping, cards, book club, prayers – all filled Nora’s time and heart. In the last several years she even became an unlikely social media sensation as “the Mom-bomb,” and was often seen with Carey hanging out at the corner of the bar at the 99 Restaurant in Londonderry, holding court with margarita in hand; she was general manager Dan Bourque’s favorite patron.
Nora was predeceased by her parents, brothers and sister. Her beloved husband passed away in 2004. Nora is survived by her oldest son, Kevin Kish, and his wife, Lynn, of Hudson, Fla.; granddaughter, Jaclyn Mello, husband, Wayne, and great grandchildren, Emma and Mason, of Hudson, Mass.; grandson Daniel Kish and his fiancée, Allison Wilkins, of Derry, N.H.; and her youngest son, Carey Kish, and his wife, Fran Leyman, of Mount Desert Island.
Please join the Kish family in reciting the Prayer to St. Joseph for our wonderful Mother, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend, and Neighbor:
Oh, St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God. I place in you all my interests and desires. Oh, St. Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession, and obtain for me from your divine Son all spiritual blessings, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. So that, having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.
Oh, St. Joseph, I never weary of contemplating you, and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me and ask him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. St. Joseph, Patron of departing souls – Pray for me.
Friends and neighbors will gather informally to remember Nora at her N.H. condo complex on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 3-5 p.m., at the clubhouse at Bunker Estates Condominium, 65 Fordway Ext., Derry, N.H. All those at Bunker Estates and anyone in Derry who knew Nora are welcome to stop by, say hi, share a memory, and enjoy some refreshments.
A Memorial Mass for Nora will be said on Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 26 Crystal Ave., Derry, N.H. All are welcome to join the Kish family. May God bless you all.
Thoughts may be emailed to maineoutdoors@aol.com.