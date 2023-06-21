Obituaries

Ellsworth and Searsport

Natalie Grace Knox, 68, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2023, after a lengthy battle against multiple myeloma. Natalie was born in Belfast on Oct. 7, 1954, to Charles Knox and Grace (Brown) Knox. She graduated from Searsport District High School in 1972, and went on to attend the University of Maine, receiving a bachelor's degree in education.

