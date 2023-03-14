Nancy Walls Walder, 92, passed away courageously on Feb. 27, 2023, at Birch Bay Estates in Bar Harbor. She was born in Bar Harbor on Oct. 4, 1930, to John T. and Barbara Butterfield Walls. Nancy’s grandfather, JH Butterfield, first bought the Faneuil Market and the JH Butterfield store was born. It was very well received during the glorious, gilded age of Bar Harbor and continued being successful under the management and love of her father and her brother “Jack” Walls.
Nancy was very talented and attended art school in Boston and design art school in New York City. She was a gifted artist, clothes designer and seamstress. After graduation, she worked at EL AL Israel Airlines. During this time, she met and married her husband, Ralph Walder. Later she worked for Air France for many years.
Nancy and Ralph made their home in Sea Cliff, N.Y. Together, they had many years of traveling and exploring the world. In the meantime, Ralph and Nancy took up sailing. They were an adventurous and glamorous pair. Nancy moved back to Bar Harbor and spent her time starting up a craft co-op called Barn Owls in the Butterfield family barn.
Nancy loved to create jewelry and paint. Even at 92, she loved her beads and designing necklaces with her bead collection. Nancy had things to do and places to go. She was determined to keep moving and did her darnedest to be active. She enjoyed life and was a generous friend who was loved by many.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ariel M. Walls, her stepdaughter Stacey Walder, her niece Kathy Lebida and her nephew Steve Walls.