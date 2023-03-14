Obituaries

Bar Harbor

Nancy Walls Walder, 92, passed away courageously on Feb. 27, 2023, at Birch Bay Estates in Bar Harbor. She was born in Bar Harbor on Oct. 4, 1930, to John T. and Barbara Butterfield Walls. Nancy’s grandfather, JH Butterfield, first bought the Faneuil Market and the JH Butterfield store was born. It was very well received during the glorious, gilded age of Bar Harbor and continued being successful under the management and love of her father and her brother “Jack” Walls.

