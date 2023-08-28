Michael Edward Roe

Michael E. (Mike) Roe of Paradise Valley, Ariz., passed away on Aug. 25, 2023. Mike was born in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 27, 1948. Mike received his bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University. After college, Mike’s early professional life was spent at ABT Associates in Cambridge, Mass. Later he worked as a real estate agent for several firms before obtaining his own real estate broker’s license from the state of Connecticut.
Mike was a member of the Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Michael volunteered at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for a decade and toured the children’s wards with his beloved therapy Weimaraner named Blue. He was a talented artist who attended the Scottsdale Artists School, an accomplished pianist, and a passionate lover of tennis. To overcome his fear of flying, Michael attended classes and earned his own pilot’s license. He loved summers in Northeast Harbor, where he and his lifelong partner Ed Stewart of Paradise Valley, enjoyed golf, Acadia National Park, and being honorary grandfather to eight Stewart grandchildren. Michael was a talented interior designer, an inspired chef who loved to cook for friends and family, and a dedicated student of many celebrated chefs. Most of all, he was an unwavering and caring friend to so many around him.
Mike is survived by brother Kevin of Del Ray Beach, Fla., his nephews Joseph of Daniel Island, S.C., and Michael of Littleton, Colo., and nieces Michelle of Oldsmar, Fla., and Katie of Boca Raton, Fla. Mike was preceded by the deaths of his brothers Bill and Donald.
Celebrations of life will be scheduled for friends and family in both Scottsdale and Boston. Those wishing to remember Mike are asked to direct contributions in his memory to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz.