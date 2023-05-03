Mary S. Jordan, 97, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, May 1, 2023. She was born July 28, 1925, in Biddeford to Frederick William and Rena Bell (Carle) Sawyer. She grew up at 25 Winter St. in Saco and her childhood memories centered around her brothers, Theodore, Carle and Alan, and sister Elizabeth.
Mary was educated at Thornton Academy and was a member of the Class of ’47 at the University of Maine. While attending college, she was introduced to a young man from South Brewer, Henry Austin Jordan, and upon his return from World War II they married in 1948.
Surviving are her son Hank Jordan and wife, Naomi, of Surry; daughters Brenda Smith and husband, Ty, of Florida; Linda Jordan and Mary Jordan of Florida; Jodi Jordan of Bar Harbor; and granddaughter Hanna Jordan of Surry. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Henry, and her daughter Leslie. The family wishes to thank the Beacon Hospice heroes for the care they provided Mary over the past several months.
Services will be private by the family at a later date. Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Downeast Horizons, 1200 State Highway 3, Bar Harbor, ME 04609. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.