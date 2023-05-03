Obituaries

Northeast Harbor

Mary S. Jordan, 97, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, May 1, 2023. She was born July 28, 1925, in Biddeford to Frederick William and Rena Bell (Carle) Sawyer. She grew up at 25 Winter St. in Saco and her childhood memories centered around her brothers, Theodore, Carle and Alan, and sister Elizabeth.

