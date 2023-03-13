Ellsworth
Mary Jane (MJ) Phillips Smith of Ellsworth passed away peacefully March 1, 2023, in Holden, Maine. She was born August 21,1933, the daughter of Augustus Dewey Phillips and Mary (Craig) Phillips of Northeast Harbor, Maine.
From an early age, MJ demonstrated a curiosity for exploring her world, a trait that guided her path through life. She attended grammar schools in both South Portland and Northeast Harbor; at age 16 she moved to Dover, Mass. to be a nanny and graduated from Dover High School. After high school MJ became a Navy WAVE, stationed in Norfolk,VA. She was discharged to return home to care for her mother, who was ill. Afterwards she attended Goddard College. After college she moved to Boston and worked at City Hall for several years; her jobs there included Finance Secretary in the Dept. of Housing Inspection and Credit Investigator in the Dept. of Health and Hospitals. In 1962, MJ married Lofton Smith; they were happily married for over four decades. When MJ discovered that her Boston friend Nellie Knight liked to travel, the two began to explore the world. MJ took courses at ITMI, the International Tour Management Institute. After earning her certifications as Tour Guide and Tour Director, MJ was soon leading trips to dozens of destinations, including Newfoundland, the Galapagos Islands, the Azores, Antarctica, and China, working for Vantage Deluxe World Travel, Hospitality Tours, and other organizations both nationally and internationally. After Lofton’s death, MJ moved briefly to Hyde Park, Mass. and then back to Maine to be closer to relatives.
In Ellsworth, MJ threw a welcome party to meet her new neighbors; during the years that followed, she often spoke about how grateful she was for the dear neighborhood friendships that followed. At the First Congregational Church, she made steadfast friends among the congregants; she especially enjoyed the time she spent with the Busy Bodies and the volunteer group that preps for Saturday night church suppers. MJ’s wry wit and kind heart touched many. Embracing Downeast Senior College as a student, teacher, and board member, MJ had a devoted following for her “field trip” courses-to libraries, historical societies, and breweries. At Christmas time she spent weeks writing letters and cards to relatives and friends near and far.
Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband Lofton, her parents Augustus and Mary, her four siblings Emily, Luther, Frederick, and Donald, her nephew Alan, special cousin Neil Fletcher, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. The extended family she leaves behind includes nieces Deborah (Bob) Mayo, Lisa (Allen) Andre, Linda (Jay) Spearman, and Catherine Jewitt; nephews Gary (Lois) Weagle, David Weagle, James (Resty) Weagle, and Craig Phillips, 8 great nieces and nephews, 23 great great nieces and nephews, and many extended family members and friends.
A service at First Congregational Church of Ellsworth and a celebration of life are planned for this summer. Friends and relatives are encouraged to think about stories and memories of this extraordinary woman and a life fully lived that they would like to share when remembering MJ at that time. Details to be announced at a later date. Donations in MJ’s memory may be made to Thuya Garden in Northeast Harbor.