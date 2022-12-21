Bar Harbor
Marilyn Paulsen Swetnam went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 17, 2022. Marilyn was born in Thomaston on Jan. 3, 1927, the only child of Melville J. and Katherine (Miller) Maloney.
Bar Harbor
Marilyn Paulsen Swetnam went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 17, 2022. Marilyn was born in Thomaston on Jan. 3, 1927, the only child of Melville J. and Katherine (Miller) Maloney.
She grew up in Cushing, graduating from Thomaston High School in 1944. She later attended New York University School of Education and Nasson College. After marrying Ralph Paulsen in 1946, she taught school at Pine Basin School in Cushing and in 1952, she and Ralph moved to Bar Harbor. For 31 years she worked for the Lynam Insurance Co., retiring in 1990. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she was organist for nearly 35 years, having to resign because of failing eyesight. As a member of the church, she served as deacon, moderator and adult Sunday school teacher and led a Bible study in her home for 12 years. After the death of her first husband, she married Theodore Swetnam in 1990. Family memories include many holidays and her love of playing Scrabble, various card games and Trivial Pursuit.
Marilyn’s two husbands, and two grandchildren, Michelle and Mathew, predeceased her. She is survived by sons Glenwood and wife, Linda Paulsen, Harold and wife, Susan Paulsen, daughter Jean and husband, Gordan Young, grandchildren Adam Paulsen, Benjamin and wife Angela Paulsen, Angeline and husband, Jeremy Bogie, great-grandchildren Lauryn and Jordan Alley and Nora and Elias Paulsen. Her final prayer to her family is that all will come to know Jesus so that we can all be together for eternity.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to The First Baptist church or Island Connections. A service will be at a later date.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.