Madeline D. Mitchell Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Ellsworth and Southwest HarborMadeline D. Mitchell, 98, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital inEllsworth. She was born Sept. 18, 1924, in Fort Kent to George Dee and Marjorie (Michaud) Dee.She married John Mitchell and had two children, Joan and John Jr. She lived her early adult life onFrenchboro, Long Island then Southwest Harbor and then to Ellsworth at Courtland Rehabilitation &Living Center.She was predeceased by her parents, brother Richard and sister Gwendolyn. Survived by daughter JoanHiggins; son, John Mitchell Jr. and his wife Audrey; grandchildren Ricky Higgins and Carrie Mitchell;great-grandchildren Jackie Higgins and Olivia Allen and great-great-granddaughter Jayna Hodgdon.There will be no service.