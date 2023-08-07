Lucy Haynes, 83, went to be with many of her family members on Aug. 5, 2023. She was born on Feb. 12, 1940, to Mabel Russell in Richmond, Maine. Lucy grew up on Swan’s Island and Mount Desert Island, graduating from Mount Desert High School in 1958. She married Dana R. Haynes a couple of weeks later, and they were lifetime partners until his passing in 2021.
Lucy and Dana worked side by side running Haynes Garage until her retirement at age 80. Their marriage of 63 years was filled with hard work, short vacations, weekends at camp on Long Pond, and time on the ocean. Her life was rich with friends and family. In her younger years, she was a dedicated member of the United Church of Christ and the Church Guild in Northeast Harbor.
Lucy was the epitome of a dedicated wife and partner; her world revolved around Dana and her family. Together they spent a lot of time with great friends, creating fond memories during boating adventures and while hosting some legendary parties. She loved decorating for holidays. She enjoyed watching birds in her yard, loons on the pond, reading, and watching Hallmark movies. Lucy was an honest and simple lady. She didn’t have to be anything else.
She is survived by three children: son Daniel Haynes and wife, Becky; daughter and best friend Wendy Littlefield and husband, John, all of Northeast Harbor; son Stephen Tracy and wife, Darlene, of Hubert, N.C. Nana also leaves behind grandchildren: J. Dana Haynes Jr.; Richard M. Haynes II and wife, Sarah; Megan Leddy and husband, Matt; Dara Beck and husband, Sean; Ryan Littlefield and girlfriend, Carley Sevene; and Haley Littlefield. She will be missed by great-grandchildren: Kaya, Rowan, and Freya Haynes; Kellum Beck; and Madeleine Ashleigh Littlefield. She is also survived by her siblings: Caroline Dunbar, Janice Kincaid, Aggie Gazaway, Lenny Russell, Charlie Dillon, Joe Dillon, and Don Russell. Her friendships with Norma Vollmer and Joan Russell were very special to her.
Lucy was greeted in heaven by her mother, loving husband Dana, son Jeffrey Dana Haynes Sr., granddaughter Ashleigh Margaret Littlefield, and many dear friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Patty Wyshak for her support, and Mary Grace from Cahoon Care for her help these past two years.
A service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Forrest Hill Cemetery, Northeast Harbor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lucy to: The Neighborhood House, Ashleigh Margaret Littlefield Camp Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 332, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662.