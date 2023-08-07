Obituaries

Lucy Haynes

Lucy Haynes

Northeast Harbor

Lucy Haynes, 83, went to be with many of her family members on Aug. 5, 2023. She was born on Feb. 12, 1940, to Mabel Russell in Richmond, Maine. Lucy grew up on Swan’s Island and Mount Desert Island, graduating from Mount Desert High School in 1958. She married Dana R. Haynes a couple of weeks later, and they were lifetime partners until his passing in 2021.

