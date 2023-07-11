Obituaries

Ellsworth

Loretta Tracy was the adored grande dame and matriarch of her sprawling family. She exemplified for all of us what it means to live a truly extraordinary life. She grew up of humble means on Youngs Avenue in Ellsworth, but she knew how to seize the best of the world around her and infuse it with splendor and style. Her children and grandchildren have always lovingly referred to her as “Gorilla,” an ironic nickname for a petite and elegant woman resulting from the mispronunciation of her name by a neighborhood toddler.

