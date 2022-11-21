Bar Harbor
Linda Lovering Martin, age 80, died on Nov. 19 at her home in Bar Harbor comforted by her husband and son.
Linda was born in Medford, Mass., on Nov. 3, 1942, the only child of John Lovering and Kay (Naugle) Lovering. She attended Medford schools, graduated from Lawrence Memorial School of Nursing, and earned her registered nurse certification.
In 1964, Linda married Lawrence Martin and the couple moved to Amherst, Mass., where she joined the Student Health Service of the University of Massachusetts, beginning her career in medical care of young patients.
In 1969, Linda, her husband and their young son moved to Virginia where she was appointed director of the Student Health Center at Hampden-Sydney College. In her long and rewarding career there, she was regarded not only as an outstanding provider of medical treatment but even more as a caring mentor of generations of students. Many of her college patients became her friends and continued to keep in touch with her for years.
On a trip to Maine in the 1980s, the Martins visited Mount Desert Island and decided to make their future home there. After many summer vacations on Mount Desert, they bought a house in Bar Habor and settled into the pleasure of enjoying the Maine coast and Acadia National Park.
Linda loved Maine, Mount Desert Island and Acadia from the first day to the last — a life well lived.
Linda is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry; their son Lawrence “Tige” and his wife, Alison, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and grandsons Jeb and Reed of Chattanooga.
By prior decision, there will be no ceremony, though a gathering of family and friends may be held at a later date.
Friends who wish to honor Linda may make gifts to Mount Desert Island Hospital, 10 Wayman Lane, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.
Condolences may be expressed at acadiacremation.com.
