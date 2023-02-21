Bar Harbor
Linda Chell Rooney, 65, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully and quietly at her home surrounded by family. She was born on Dec. 23, 1957, in Trenton, N.J.
Linda was a graduate of Hamilton High School in Trenton, N.J., and attended Trenton State College and then began her career as a paralegal. After a short stint as a paralegal, and being a Christmas baby, Linda moved on to open a Christmas shop for several years before moving on to the New Home Building sector and later starting her own successful consulting business focusing on marketing and sales training for New Home Builders management and staff throughout the country. After a family vacation in 1989 to Mount Desert Island and many return trips afterward, Linda dreamed of moving to MDI, and that dream was put into motion in 2010.
All along Linda’s main desire was to write. Linda always said her life read as an epic novel and write she did. Linda would sit on the rugged rocky coast of Mount Desert Island staring out at the North Atlantic Ocean and as thoughts entered her mind, they were transferred to her ever-present notebook(s) that she took everywhere. She always said you never know when a new idea for a book or character would present itself and dreamt of becoming a published author. She was fortunate enough to fulfill that dream and published her first book, “Secrets & Lies,” in 2021 and was halfway through her much anticipated second book when she became unable to write anymore.
Daughter of Charles and Mary Chell of Trenton, N.J., Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Timothy M. Rooney, her daughter Rhiannon L. Rooney and her husband, David B. Sheils, and their daughter Wren Rooney-Sheils of Rockland; two brothers, Anthony Chell of Trenton, N.J., and Charles Chell of Doylestown, Pa.; her sister Cora Bachik and her husband, Jon, of Trenton, N.J.; along with several nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her sister Maria Jackson of Groveville, N.J.
Linda touched many people’s lives and will be missed by all.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be planned at a later date for family and friends and her family asks that memorial contributions be made in Linda’s name to either of the following: PALS (Patient Air Lift Services), palservices.org or Northern Light Home and Hospice Care, www.northernlighthealth.org/giveHCH (Under DESIGNATION select “Home Care & Hospice — Hancock County Greatest Care”).
Arrangements by Acadia Burial and Cremation Direct, 248 State St., Ellsworth.
Condolences may be expressed at www.acadiacremation.com.
