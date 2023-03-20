Lester “Les” A. Foss Jr., 63, died unexpectedly on March 10, 2023, in Bangor. Les was born Sept. 9, 1959, in Machias, the son of Lester and Rachel (Johnson) Foss Sr.
Les was a loving husband and father as well as the hardest working man you’d ever meet. He worked for many years to bring forth his own successful businesses, Island Auto Repair, and Island Towing. He became a well-known, respected and trusted business owner and mechanic. Les was always welcoming, laughing and ready to give the best hugs around. He was a beloved and irreplaceable community member, doing things like serving on the board of directors at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor and so much more.
Memorial services may take place at a later date, but at Les’s request there will be no funeral service held. However, you can take a ride somewhere special in his memory because he always loved an open road. We ask that you keep all his family in your thoughts and prayers.
He is survived by a loving wife, Stephani; his daughters Britannia Balyint and spouse Stephen, Daley, Destiny, Danika, Deandra and Darcy; his grandchildren Summer, Autumn, Lilyana and River Balyint; his mother, Rachel, and siblings Scott (his very best friend) and spouse Julie, Leslie Smith and her spouse Duane, Lisa, Craig, Janet, Pamela St. Clair and spouse Jamie, along with his nieces and nephews, all whom he loved very much. He was predeceased by his first daughter, Nikki Foss, and his father, Lester A. Foss Sr.
Those who desire to make contributions in Les’s memory to The Neighborhood House, P.O. Box 332, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662.