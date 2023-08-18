Trenton
Lee Wesley Brown, 64, passed away Aug. 13, 2023, at his home in Trenton. He was born in Bar Harbor June 1, 1959, the son of S. Wesley and Kathryn (Etter) Brown Jr.
Lee attended MDI High School, graduating in 1977 and went on to Husson College, Bangor, graduating in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Public Accounting. He married his best friend, Cindy L. Brown, in 1983, and they celebrated 40 years of marriage in June. He opened his own accounting business with Cindy in 1986 and they ran it for 37 years.
He served on the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department from 1995-2018, served as a Trenton School Board member for six years, was a Boy Scout Leader for many years, and also served on the Trenton Parks and Recreation Committee. He was a 37-year member of the Maine Association of Professional Accountants. He was an avid coin collector, a hobby that he acquired from his father. He loved to watch sports, especially the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics. One of his favorite pastimes was boating with his family out on Long Pond. Lee also enjoyed going on many family vacations, especially to Walt Disney World. He loved working on projects around the house with his son and son-in-law. One of his favorite things was decorating the yard for Christmas with his enormous inflatable and Christmas light collection. Above everything, Lee enjoyed spending time with his family. Lee was a wonderful husband, incredible father and will be dearly missed.
Lee is survived by his wife Cindy L. Brown, Trenton; daughter Melissa Jo and husband Eliot Cady of Hollis; son Jeremy Lee Brown of Merrimack, N.H.; sisters Diane B. and husband Robin (Max) Henderson of Steep Falls, Elizabeth and husband Roger Keene of Levant, and Sharon and husband Larry McGarr of Bar Harbor; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Jeff and wife Jeri Mylen of Winthrop and Sherrie and husband Moe Doyon of Winthrop; cousins Jane and husband Saeed Siddiqui of Groton, Mass., and Randy and wife Betty Brown of Hampton, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and parents-in-law, Norman J., and Barbara J. Mylen.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, 10-11 a.m., at Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mount Desert, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.
Contributions in Lee’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton, ME 04605.
Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
