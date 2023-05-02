Ellsworth
It is with profound sadness that we grieve the loss of Kenneth Sebastian Perrin of Ellsworth, who passed away on June 11, 2022.
Ellsworth
Kenneth was born on June 19, 1963, in Boston, Mass. He graduated high school from the International School of Milan, Italy. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Chruscielski Perrin, his sister, Cynthia Stein, his brothers, Jesse Perrin, Jonathan Blake and Peter Campbell, his nephew Jack Stein and his stepmother Stephanie Perrin.
A local artist, an inspiration and to many a friend, he approached everything he did with kindness and warmth, and an openness that spread itself easily among others. In 2004, Ken and Linda located their glass studio, Atlantic Art Glass, to 25 Pine St. in downtown Ellsworth. Ken dedicated himself to build a kinder more tolerant and colorful world, and particularly for those most in need of support. He always led with his enormous heart and was guided by his curiosity and creative spirit. He enjoyed and explored the natural world and took great inspiration from it in his glass work. He also became an advocate for the arts and volunteered extensively with organizations like the Maine Crafts Guild, the Maine Arts Commission and the Maine Community Foundation.
His proudest accomplishment, however, was establishing Artsworth, a nonprofit dedicated to the exploration and discovery of the arts, where all can gather to share opportunities like workshops, events, music and exhibits.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:30 p.m. June 11, 2023, in the Fogtown garden at 25 Pine St. Please prepare to speak if the spirit moves you during a freeform ceremony led by Ken’s dear friend and Hospice Chaplain Tim Soucy. Afterward we will gather upstairs in the Artsworth community room for refreshments and a viewing of some of Ken’s artwork. Contributions to the potluck snack table would be greatly appreciated.
