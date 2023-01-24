Naples, Fla. and Southwest Harbor
Kenneth E. Weg, 84, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Fla., on Jan. 23, 2023, with his family by his side.
Ken was born on July 30, 1938, in Philadelphia, Pa. Son of the late Milton and Fay Weg, Ken was married to his beloved wife, Carol Little Weg, for 57 years.
He earned a BA in English literature from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Columbia University.
Ken began his career working at Business International Corp. and then shifted to the pharmaceutical industry. At Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he worked for over 30 years, he was named president, Worldwide Medicines Group in 1993. He was elected to the board of directors of BMS in May 1995 and as vice chairman in May 1999. He was the architect of the Bristol-Myers Squibb-sponsored “Secure the Future” program, a $100 million initiative providing care and support for women and children with HIV/AIDS in Southern Africa. Ken built partnerships with governments, NGOS and international agencies including the World Health Organization and UNAIDS. For this vision and leadership, he was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy by the Medical University of Southern Africa.
Ken retired from Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2001 but remained active in advancing cancer research and treatment. He co-founded two companies — AVEO Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on targeted cancer therapeutics, and Metamark Genetics, a molecular diagnostics company.
He was a trustee of the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia and established an endowed professorship at the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine to support teaching and research in cancer.
Ken and Carol called Princeton, N.J., home for almost 25 years. In retirement, Ken lived in Naples, Fla., and Southwest Harbor. He was a member of the Naples Yacht Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club in Naples and the Causeway Club and the Northeast Harbor Golf Club on Mount Desert Island.
Ken was a passionate and experienced sailor. A past member of the New York Yacht Club, Ken was involved in three separate America’s Cup syndicates. He skippered five Bermuda races, and two races from Marblehead to Halifax. Ken particularly loved racing his Morris 42 “Ranger” off the coast of Maine. Ranger won the prestigious Gulf of Maine Championship Dirigo Bowl four times between 2017 and 2021.
A keen adventure traveler, Ken arranged expeditions for his friends and family that included sailing around Cape Horn, journeys to both Antarctica and the Arctic and trekking to see the gorillas in Rwanda. A beautiful skier and enthusiastic fly-fisherman, he reveled in sharing these pursuits with his grandchildren on the slopes in Colorado and the rivers of Montana.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children Audrey Schaus (Michael) and Geoffrey (Jodi) and six adored grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Frankel (Howard), two nieces and a nephew, and his beloved Cavalier King Charles, Oliver.
A celebration and memorial of life will be held in Naples and Southwest Harbor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Acadia.