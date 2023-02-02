Obituaries

Northeast Harbor

Kathryn Knowles Suminsby, 88, passed away peacefully in Northeast Harbor on Jan. 29, 2023. Born July 2, 1934, in Ellsworth to Jerome H. Knowles Jr. and Evelyn A. (Farris) Knowles, she graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel in 1952 and Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., in 1956.

Tags

Recommended for you