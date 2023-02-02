Kathryn Knowles Suminsby, 88, passed away peacefully in Northeast Harbor on Jan. 29, 2023. Born July 2, 1934, in Ellsworth to Jerome H. Knowles Jr. and Evelyn A. (Farris) Knowles, she graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel in 1952 and Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., in 1956.
On Nov. 15, 1957, she married Robert Suminsby of Northeast Harbor. In 1972, she and her husband bought the Knowles Company, her family’s real estate and insurance business, which was established by her grandmother, Belle Smallidge Knowles, in 1898. Kathy worked at the business for 20 years.
Kathy was an exceptionally active member of the local community, and shared her passion for the outdoors, cooking, gardening and education through tireless volunteer work. She served for many years as a leader of the local Girl Scout troop, leading trips to locales from Downeast Maine to as far away as Wyoming. She was president of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women, and active in the Vassar Alumni Association. She was well known by generations of Northeast Harbor children for her homemade caramel apples at Halloween, a tradition she kept up for over 50 years.
In the mid-1970s, she began a long career in emergency medicine, first as an EMT and later as a certified paramedic. She volunteered for many years with the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service and was later employed by County Ambulance in Ellsworth. As an EMT instructor, she trained many EMTs for Downeast Maine. As president of the MDI Hospital Auxiliary, she founded the MDI Lifeline program to offer remote assistance by telephone for seniors in an emergency.
Kathy took great pride in her garden, and eventually completed the Maine Master Gardener training program. She served as a board member of the Mount Desert Land and Garden Preserve.
Kathy was a lifelong parishioner at the Parish of St. Mary and St. Jude Episcopal Church in Northeast Harbor and Seal Harbor, where she was an active member on numerous committees including the Episcopal Church Women, the Altar Guild and Vestry.
In 2013, the Northeast Harbor Library recognized her long service to the community with the Don E. Coates Distinguished Service Award.
Kathy is survived by her daughter Bethany Reynolds and husband, Dexter Bellows, of Pahoa, Hawaii; son Robert Suminsby Jr. and wife, Celeste, of Albuquerque, N.M.; son Jerome Suminsby of Northeast Harbor; and her three grandsons, Robert Suminsby III and wife, Erin, of Albuquerque, N.M., Samuel Reynolds of Hancock and Benjamin Suminsby of St. Louis, Mo. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, in 1999.
A memorial service is to be held on July 15, 2023, at St Mary’s by the Sea in Northeast Harbor.
Those who desire may make contributions is Kathy’s memory to Mount Desert Nursing Association, P.O. Box 397, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662, Island Connections, 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME 04609 or your local food pantry.