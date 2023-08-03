Southwest Harbor
Joyce Haugen Worcester, 71, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home in Southwest Harbor. Joyce was born in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sept. 17, 1951, to Olaf Sverre and Elsa (Knutsen) Haugen.
Joyce worked as a Scientific Graphics Specialist for the Jackson Laboratory where she made many lifelong friendships and was particularly proud of and enjoyed working with the Lab’s scientists on their grants.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Rain (Worcester) Holbrook who she lovingly raised with Rain’s father, Ben C “Lee” Worcester III of Southwest Harbor, Rain’s husband, Todd Holbrook and their 6-year-old son, Packard Conley Holbrook who was the brightest light in Joyce’s life. Joyce was very active in Packard’s life and gave him the kind of love, guidance, and fun that only a grandmother can give! Joyce is also survived by her brother, Glenn Olaf Haugen of Sun City Center, Fla., and Jefferson. Her nephews, Thomas Olaf Haugen of Houston, Texas, and Kyle Sverre Haugen and his wife Victoria “Tori” of Richmond, Va. Joyce was also Aunt to Anna Smith of Philadelphia, Pa., Rebecca Smith of Southwest Harbor, Megan (Worcester) Hills and her daughters, Emi and Sophie of Buxton, sister-in-law, Damaris (Worcester) Smith of Southwest Harbor, brother-in-law, Mark Worcester and his wife Constance of Southwest Harbor, Rain’s brother, Ross Worcester of Trenton, sister, Jennifer Williams of Fairfield, and their mother, Sharon Worcester of Ellsworth. Joyce was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Sverre Haugen in 1996, his wife Kathleen (Hills) Haugen in 2015 and her nephew, Shayne Conley Worcester in 1999. Joyce was also predeceased by her father, Olaf in 2014 and her mother, Elsa in 2023.
Joyce was never big on funerals and services, etc., so we won’t have one! You might be interested in giving to the Shayne Conley Worcester Memorial Fund through the Maine Community Foundation, 245 Main St., Ellsworth, ME 04605 or perhaps the SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Road, Trenton, ME 04605.
Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
