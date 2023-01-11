Naples, Fla. and West Tremont
John Prescott Gower, 96, passed away with his loving wife Marie by his side on Jan. 1, 2023, in Naples, Fla. John was born on June 25, 1926, in Bar Harbor to Earl P. and Mary (Byron) Gower.
Naples, Fla. and West Tremont
John Prescott Gower, 96, passed away with his loving wife Marie by his side on Jan. 1, 2023, in Naples, Fla. John was born on June 25, 1926, in Bar Harbor to Earl P. and Mary (Byron) Gower.
After attending Bar Harbor High School, John joined the Army Air Force in 1944, serving as an aerial engineer while stationed in Hawaii. He graduated from University of Maine where he earned both a Bachelor of Arts and master’s degree. John went on to attend Columbia University, earning a Ph.D. in Educational Administration.
John dedicated his career to education and public school administration in both Maine and New Jersey, ultimately serving as a professor in the department of education at William Paterson University where he prepared future generations of educators.
From his days growing up in Bar Harbor to the end of his life, John had a passion for the outdoors, adventure and hard work. He and Marie traveled extensively through Europe and South America. Their shared love of skiing led them on many trips to beautiful mountains, including their annual month-long visits to Steamboat Springs, Colo., where John skied with the “Over the Hill Gang” well into his 90s. John enjoyed spending summers on Goose Cove in West Tremont. He hiked all over Acadia National Park, which he considered his playground, sailed Blue Hill Bay and tended to flower and vegetable gardens. John was a dedicated volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, Fla., and Acadia National Park.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marie, and many loving nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Rev. James Gower, Charles Gower, Eileen McMorrow and Kathleen Peverini and twin sons James and Joseph.
A Catholic Mass will be held in Maine at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to The College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609 or Habitat for Humanity, 11145 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34113.
Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.