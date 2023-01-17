Bar Harbor
John P. Reeves died at home on Jan. 12, 2023. He was born in Newton, Mass., on May 19, 1934, and grew up in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He followed a family tradition by attending Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., majoring in physics. He also earned a master’s degree in banking from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University in 1969.
John married his best friend Gail Harbold Reeves (10/28/36 - 8/27/21) and was then stationed in Japan for a post-Korean War tour of duty. Upon his return, he started his banking career at The John T. Reeves and Co. Bank in Beaver Falls, Pa., in 1958.
A career opportunity arose at Bar Harbor Banking and Trust Co. that found John and Gail moving their three young kids, a dog, a cat, and a keg of homemade wine to Seal Harbor in 1963. Two years later, they moved to Bar Harbor, where they remained for the next 59 years.
John proudly worked for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust starting in 1963 as an assistant loan officer. On July 1, 1986, he became president, CEO and chairman of the board, a role he maintained until his retirement in 2004.
Dedicated to the MDI community, John enjoyed a full life dutifully committed to service. Some of his civic activities included roles on the board of directors at The Jackson Laboratory, the Bar Harbor Town Council and the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. He spearheaded economic development work in Hancock County, was a member of the Bar Harbor fire and ambulance departments and had board of directors and trustee roles at College of the Atlantic and the MDI YMCA. Fellow COA Trustee Ron Beard described John as “one of the good and gentle people who made such a quiet, positive difference in our community.”
Community development leader Gary Friedmann says, “John worked tirelessly and selflessly from 1992 to 1997 to raise money to build a new MDI YMCA. At the time, it was the largest campaign ever waged on MDI for a community-based organization that turned first to local businesses and individuals, rather than summer residents, for support. With John’s leadership, Bar Harbor businesses contributed a large portion of the $3.5 million raised.”
John enjoyed traveling with his wife, Gail, in retirement. Together, they discovered the American Northwest, the Alaskan wilderness, New Zealand and Australia. They sailed the Caribbean and owned a home on their beloved St. Croix Island for over 20 years, where John played tennis and enjoyed snorkeling in the clear, warm tropical sea.
John was an accomplished poet, singer and guitar player. He loved to sing everything from 1950s protest songs, old country western tunes, to Elvis and Johnny Cash favorites. He looked forward to his yearly fishing trip to Chamberlain Lake in the Allagash with his lifelong friends Jack Tracy and Edgar Walls and the rest of the “Chamberlain Glee Club.” He also cherished his time singing with the local group The Gospel Gents and was a daily lap swimmer at the YMCA. Later in life, he still faithfully visited the Y by completing his morning exercise routine with the YMCA’s “morning crew.”
But his favorite place was the family camp at Lower Lead Mountain Pond in Maine. There, he relished the quiet tranquility of nature, often taking solo kayak trips to view the wildlife in “Stump Cove.” Up-ta-Camp, he also played cribbage with Gail, and hosted annual family gatherings on Labor Day that have created a lifetime of memories for all involved. Fellow camp owners could often see the flickering light from the Reeves campfire burning brightly as a rousing rendition of “Kaw-Liga” by Hank Williams rang out across the lake.
John will be sadly missed by his children and their spouses: John H. and Stephanie, Cathy and Glen, Chip and Jill and Alice and Dave. He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren Christopher and Mandy, John Y, Connor and Darrian, Gina, Sam, David and Gus, as well as his great-grandchildren Cooper and Addison. John is also survived by his sister, Susan Reeves Williams, and niece Barbara Williams, and niece Susan Vishanoff Lester, newphews Bob and David Vishanoff, and cousins Elizabeth and Jonathan Phelps. The Tracy family, Vicki Young, Kevin Sipe and Jane Allen Weathersby are constants in the Reeves family, and the Reeves children are grateful for their support and continuing love. The family is comforted by the thoughts of John and Gail being reunited, where they are certainly singing songs, laughing, and dancing cheek-to-cheek.
A memorial will be held Feb. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m., at College of the Atlantic - The Turrets Administration Building, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The MDI YMCA, c/o John Reeves & The Endowment Fund, 21 Park St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609.
