Obituaries

Bar Harbor

John P. Reeves died at home on Jan. 12, 2023. He was born in Newton, Mass., on May 19, 1934, and grew up in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He followed a family tradition by attending Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., majoring in physics. He also earned a master’s degree in banking from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University in 1969.

Tags

Recommended for you