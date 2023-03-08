Obituaries

Southwest Harbor

John Dittmar died peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023, at the age of 72 from a large brain tumor. John was born on Oct. 15, 1950, in New York. He later moved to Delaware and lived there throughout his teen years. In high school, John worked on Getty tankers during the summers. He ran cross-country, and he was a champion swimmer on the swim team.

Tags

