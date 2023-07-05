Mount Desert
John C. Doyle, 74, of Mount Desert, died peacefully, with his family by his side, at Togus VA Hospital in Augusta on June 29, 2023.
John was born April 6, 1949, in Wakefield, Mass., to Walter and Dorothy Doyle. John graduated from Wakefield High School in 1967 and went on to the University of Maine in Orono where he played baseball and soccer. In 1969 he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam as a medic. After returning from the war, he joined his college friend, Dennis Damon, to live on Mount Desert Island where he started a family with his wife, Marie Cotter Doyle. They had two daughters, Meredith and Valerie.
He started working for the Mount Desert Police Department in 1976. He also coached many baseball, softball, and soccer teams, volunteered to run open gyms for local youths, gave his time to the Special Olympics, and served on the school board during this time. John was committed to doing all he could to support his community.
John became chief of police in 1993. Following his retirement in 2004, John spent time working for MDI High School as well as for Bob Pyle at the Northeast Harbor Library, where they formed a beautiful friendship.
John relished being regarded as an affable curmudgeon. His often-crusty exterior served little protection for his heart of gold. From teasing the powerful, to going ‘sternman’ with a high school student who was working in an apprentice program, to spending time with the crew at the town garage, he could connect with anyone.
He most enjoyed bantering, finding new authors, doing the New York Times Sunday crossword, going to his kids' games and events, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his unbounded generosity, quick wit, honesty, and a limitless vocabulary that was not above occasional choice profanity.
John was predeceased by his father Walter Doyle, mother Dorothy Gerrier Doyle, sister Michele Corcoran, brothers-in-law Michael Corcoran and Henry Delovio, and great friend and colleague Ed Mandell. He is survived by his sister Maureen Delovio of West Warwick, R.I., sister Mary Doyle Kelly and husband David, brother Joseph Doyle and wife Kathy of Wakefield, Mass., wife Marie Cotter Doyle of Mount Desert, daughter Valerie Doyle and partner Zack Goodman of Sandwich, Mass., and daughter Meredith Doyle and husband Aaron Ouellet of Gorham. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Additionally, John is survived by longtime friends, his Maine family, Dennis, Bonnie, Sadie, and Doyle Damon of Trenton; Erin and Jill Damon Pelletier of South Portland; Rick and Dawn Evangelista of Southwest Harbor; Kim Parady of Mount Desert; and so many other friends he made during his life.
Most dear to John were the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Sylvia and Jack Ouellet, and Sydney and Ella Goodman.
The family would like to thank the Hospice Unit at the Togus VA for their wonderful care of John and making him laugh right up until the end. Those who wish to express sympathy can make a donation to Downeast Horizons to benefit the Special Olympics of Hancock County in John's memory.
A celebration of life will be held at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on July 29, 2023, at 3 p.m. Stories and spirits will begin at 4 p.m.